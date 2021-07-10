What If … is just the first of more Marvel animated series

The Serie “What If …?”, title for Spain “What would happen if…?”, is the first animation project that Marvel Studios has made. The company had only made live action films for the cinema, but with Disney + they have embarked on projects for the small screen, and there we have this animation.

The experience seems to have been good because it is already pointing to the idea that there are more future animated projects. We have known for a long time that the second season of “What If…?” Is being worked on, which actually results from having divided what was to be a 20-episode season into two 10-episode season, but there would be more.

Indirectly, through a LinkedIn post by Marvel Studios’ Dan Vasquez-Eberhardt, it appears that What If…? It’s just the beginning of the Marvel Studios animated plot:

Get ready for the first of many amazing animation seriesyes! Delighted to be working with these talented teams!

The idea that there are more animated projects in the bedroom dovetails with the fact that Daujenae Harps, Senior Recruiter for The Walt Disney Company, shared several job openings for animators who want to join Marvel Animation Studios.

At the moment, this is the first information that is known about it, so it is difficult to find out at the moment what other possible animated projects may come.

Via information | LinkedIn Dan Vasquez-Eberhardt LinkedIn Dan Vasquez-Eberhardt