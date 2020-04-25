Just a few days ago, Apple introduced its “new” iPhone SE. We put it in quotation marks because at the end of the day it is still an old iPhone 8 with a new generation processor and at a price of just $ 399. Of course the controversy came right away and that is that after every move Apple makes, no matter what it is, there is a legion of haters behind that criticism.

It is true that the design of this new iPhone SE can be quite questionable, not only for its large frames and 4.7-inch screen, but also because the Cupertino company has spent years praising the current design of its terminals from iPhone X to now go back to the old design with touch ID. However I wonder, What’s wrong with recycling an old design? And if instead of Apple, would Google have launched a Nexus 5 with a Snapdragon 865 processor and 8 GB of RAM for just $ 399? As the meme says well, “shut up and take my money”.

My kingdom for a new generation Google Nexus 5

What if Google tossed a Snapdragon 865 and 8GB of RAM in a Nexus 5, promised years of updates and called it the Nexus SE for $ 399 – Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 22, 2020

It is true that it was a few years ago that Google abandoned the Nexus nomenclature to focus on its new Pixel devices. Although both ranges would currently share in the event of similar characteristics coexisting, such as that it was Google who was behind them and that they were the phones with the best support on the market, the Nexus and Pixels would have an essential difference. While the first bet on a really interesting price for the hardware with which they went on the market, with the Google Pixel the big G decided to focus solely on the high-end market, at least until the arrival of the Pixel 3a.

And honestly there was a Nexus phone that made me fall in love above any other. Not only for its ideal size, but also for its appearance and performance. I’m talking about the Google Nexus 5. It is true that the 8-megapixel camera of the Google phone created together with LG left a lot to be desired for the time and that its 2,300 mAh battery was somewhat just. It is also true that many criticized the plastic it was made with – although I honestly loved it.

But it is that the user experience of the Nexus was something indescribable. Everything worked perfectly and given that the hardware that the terminal had (Snapdragon 800 processor and 2/3 GB of RAM) did wonders along with pure Android. All this without forgetting its 4.95-inch screen (almost 71% of front frame) IPS with 1080 x 1920 resolution. A prodigy as a whole.

Now imagine how Marques Brownlee says that Google decides to launch a new compact Pixel, with the same chassis as the Nexus 5 but with new-generation hardware such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB of RAM and years of guaranteed updates. All this at the same price as the iPhone SE, that is, about $ 400. I am sure that there would be few Android users who would buy this device with their eyes closed.

Unfortunately this will never happen. First, because Google does not have the same margin as Apple for this type of experiment, not in vain the Pixel market share has nothing to do with that of the iPhone. Secondly, because Android companies abandoned the small screen segment years ago and we doubt that any Android brand will ever bring out a compact phone, especially now that Apple dominates this market. Finally, because in a market where even Xiaomi and OnePlus launch 1,000-euro phones, Who would dare launch a phone with a Snapdragon 865 processor for $ 400? Nobody.

And is that Apple no longer only lives on hardware. The Cupertino company can risk launching a terminal of these characteristics because it knows that it earns a lot of money with its services. iCloud, Apple Music, Apple Arcade or Apple TV generate great benefits for the company and are aware that the user who has decided to buy the new iPhone SE, will end up paying for some of their subscriptions or better yet, completely entering its ecosystem acquiring new Apple devices such as the iPad, the Apple Watch or a MacBook. And it is already known, once you enter the Apple sect it is quite difficult to leave.

Be that as it may, I will not deny it. I would love for Google to revive its mythical Nexus 5.

