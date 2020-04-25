What if Florida does not allow WWE to record in the state due to the Coronavirus pandemic?

As we already know, WWE and AEW will shoot their recordings for TV in the state of Florida because Governor DeSantis has declared that sports that have a national audience are an essential business. Because of this, wrestling companies like WWE and AEW and any sports league can continue to work as long as security measures are followed during this Coronavirus pandemic.

But let’s imagine that now the state of Florida backs down on its decision and they decide to suspend any sporting activity. Well, WWE would have already looked for a solution to this, and that is that several states of the country would be willing to accept the activity of the company, according to WWE president Vince McMahon.

Vince was asked what would happen if Florida decided to end any activity and if there was any alternative to recording in Florida. Vince said they do have alternatives, as various states would be delighted to welcome them.

Despite what Vince said, he did not give any clues as to possible locations where they could be held should Florida decide to stop them, however, it is already known that WWE conducted recordings at WWE’s offices in Stanford. Those recordings will air on May 10 on WWE Money In The Bank PPV.

Recall that the fighting for Money In The Bank, the men’s and women’s match, will begin on the first floor of the WWE office building, and they will have to climb plants until they reach the terrace, where there is a ring with the briefcases hanging.

WWE may have no trouble continuing its activity in Florida, however there remains some uncertainty about what may happen due to the Covid-19 crisis.

