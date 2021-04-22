What If …? Figure leak reveals alternate version of Spider-Man

A recent leak of the animated series “What If …?” It could give us new clues about what we will see in this new project that will arrive this summer on the Disney + streaming platform.

These details come as part of a possible list of LEGO minifigures that has leaked to the internet these days, and that would reveal another of the alternative ideas that could pose the animated series in that exploration of the multiverse and alternative lines in which certain key events in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe occurred differently.

The list of figures they reveal, which also includes products based on other series such as “WandaVision”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki”, would include a version of Spider-Man in which it is actually Steve Rogers who becomes the web launcher, instead of Peter Parker.

Obviously, details of what this version of Spider-Man will be like and how Steve Rogers ended up becoming the iconic wall-crawler have not transpired. Possible plot lines could imply, entering the realm of speculation, that Rogers acquired arachnid powers during World War II, or perhaps it implies that he acquires abilities after being thawed from the ice. We do not know if this would leave us some kind of mixture between Captain America and Spider-Man, or simply that it is Steve Rogers who is under the mask, ignoring all the part of Captain America.

This joins some of the ideas that we already knew from previous promos, such as that we will have Captain America in a zombie version facing the Winter Soldier, T’Challa as Star-Lord, Peggy Carter as Captain Britain or those two versions of Doctor Strange facing each other. In turn, the latest low-quality leaked concept arts have shown Tony Stark as Saakar, Loki as King Loki, or Gamora as Thanos. Some of those ideas also appear in this list of figures.

The series will feature MCU actors returning to voice their iconic characters. Some notable names are Haley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Josh Brolin as Thanos. Disney recently reconfirmed that the release of “What If …?” will take place between June and September of this 2021 on Disney +.

Via information | The Brick Fan | Instagram bohner_bricks