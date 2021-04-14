What if …? features poster and promotional images

Marvel Studios is already preparing What if… ?, its first animated series and this week has been full of news for it.

Disney + will launch in 2021 the first animated series of Marvel studios, What if…?, which will bring to the users’ screen the main stories of the Cinematographic Universe if something had happened differently. This gives meaning to the title, which in Spanish translates ¿Y si…?

The production has not yet been released and it is already budgeted that there will be more than one season, as it is to hope that endless probabilities are seen with the large number of plots that ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ has developed in the cinema.

However, the news fact is that in the last hours both on social networks and officially, promotional images of the show have been published, as well as a poster.

In the latter, the anxiety of the admirers increased, since it is visualized Guardians of the Multiverse, a team that would star in most of the stories.

The Guardians of the Multiverse, alternate team of the MCU, would premiere in What If…?

In the image the group is seen under the graphic supremacy of ‘The vigilant’, being part of a race that supervises the universes and their realities.

For its part, the account of Twitter, Nacao Marvel, revealed what would be two promotional images for What If…?

🧟 Rogers zombie and Thor festeiro. Check out the new images from the series “What If…” in produtos no site https://t.co/eSAxOec7nc pic.twitter.com/qkunRa8rPA – ⩔ Nação Marvel ✪ (@NacaoMarvell) April 12, 2021

“Rogers Zombie” Y “Party Thor” are the titles of the first glimpses of two of the timelines that will be seen.

In the first trailer for What if…? can be seen as a Captain America Zombie fight against Bucky, so this version does not mean much surprise for those who wait.

However, the style of Thor’s image is quite similar to what he has done. Taika waititi and all the advertising art that his last two installments of the mighty god of thunder have had, Ragnarok Y Love and thunder.