What If ?: Doctor Strange would be the villain of the series

The future of the Marvel saga continues to expand and open up to the idea of ​​the multiverse. Among the many titles coming to Disney Plus this year is What If …?, An animated show that will explore alternate realities that could have occurred with the mega-franchise characters. New details reveal that in one of them the reliable Doctor Strange would be a villain and not the hero we know.

According to The Illuminerdi, so take this with some caution, the synopsis for one of the episodes of What If? features a darker version of Doctor Strange, the character of Benedict Cumberbatch. According to the information, a version of this hero will not start out as one of the candidates to become the Supreme Sorcerer, but rather will find magic for a tragedy.

These are the words of the portal about the synopsis of one of the episodes that we will see in the Marvel animated series that should arrive very soon:

This version of Doctor Strange found magic after the death of his true love, leading him down a darker path with dangerous black magic in an attempt to change his past.

As you know, the show will be an anthology of stories based on alternate realities. The only trailer, or rather teaser, that we have seen revealed some of them. For example, a zombie Captain America; T’Challa as Star Lord or Peggy Carter as Captain Britain. More recently it was revealed that there was also one in which Gamora is sent to hunt down Tony Stark.

In that same preview, we have a brief look at Doctor Strange, but one that is very familiar to the version we all know. It’s towards the end of the teaser that we already see him fight another version of himself. What this new information reveals is that we probably do not see the episode from the perspective of the character we know, but from the one who has been tragically seduced by the dark side of magic.

Now that Loki – 96% have made, in a way, canon the idea of ​​universes with variants, it is very possible that Marvel feels more comfortable presenting the animated series. Although the show was originally announced in the summer of 2019 during Comic Con, not much more has been said about the project. Some members of the original cast are known to return to lend their voices to the animated show.

What If …? It does not have a release date yet. It is expected to arrive this summer and be the next to be released after the end of Loki, so August may be the ideal month. This since the other live action series of the saga are still in production or post-production, such as Hawkeye Y Ms. Marvel, both of which have been confirmed for a premiere before the end of 2021. Of course, it will also be interesting to see how fans take this episode towards Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in March 2022.

