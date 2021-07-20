What if dialogue and negotiation were in vogue?

Shutterstock / nito ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ji.CJlrN4LbVRFGkJaBQPA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/.m71KnX97dusczu3PRSrFQ–~B/aD05NTg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/40bfd9b2922298f9ebb9073876c14bc8″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ji.CJlrN4LbVRFGkJaBQPA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/.m71KnX97dusczu3PRSrFQ–~B/aD05NTg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/40bfd9b2922298f9ebb9073876c14bc8″/>

“I think that one of the noblest arts of the human race is negotiation, the ability to resolve conflicts and confrontations through dialogue” Raimundo Bassols Jacas

When the harshness of reality crosses our soul as in the case of the atrocious murder of Samuel Luiz, I cannot help thinking of thousands of alternative scenarios where violence and death were not imposed.

I ask from the basics, what would have happened if he had lost his mobile at the party? What if he and his friend had walked in the opposite direction? I raise the tone: what would have happened if in this society violence was not mythologized and dialogue and negotiation were fashionable? What would have happened if instead of building on violence we made peace?

I am not going to speak of peace as that idyllic setting where everything is love and harmony. Peace is a response to any conflict, it is a decision and requires time, education and effort. It is necessary to raise your voice to demystify an oppressive and violent masculinity. We can learn to make peace and we can also eradicate violence from our societies. How? I will explain some of so many ways.

The origin of the conflict

First, relying on the proposal of Paco Cascón and Ramón Alzate. It is necessary to transform the common conception of the conflict. Normally it is understood as a confrontation, a violent clash. Conflict derives from the Latin conflictus and means “to attack together” in a first sense, but also “a disagreement between two or more people”.

Thus, the conflict is a disagreement, the clash between two ideas or needs and, therefore, the way to resolve it will be through peaceful means or violent means. In this way, the fundamental thing will be to learn to live with the conflict and make it an opportunity for growth, for improvement.

Empathic consensus

Understanding peace then as a choice in the face of any conflict, allows us to understand, as Tortosa teaches us in his article Wars for identity: from difference to violence, that difference is the basis of unity and peace, since it provides the possibility of dialogue to reach empathic and intersubjective consensus. Only thanks to the existence of difference is harmony possible.

While violence is the instrument to dominate and oppress. In this way, the way to eradicate it from our societies necessarily passes through a structural and cultural transformation of power.

Violence, an unnatural learned characteristic

Understanding violence as the instrument of domination is quite far from the modern conception described by authors such as Thomas Hobbes, Friedrich Hegel or Karl Marx.

Roughly, the first understands violence as a natural characteristic of the human being, inherent in its essence and that, therefore, must be regulated by a higher entity.

The second and third conceive violence as the engine of History, although Marx understood the need for revolution until the last stage of history, communism.

These arguments have had an impact on society, as they normalize violence in everyday life, even more so they justify simplistic answers to questions such as “Would you kill your father’s murderer if it had no consequences?” What it seeks is to confuse and relate violence with basic instincts of aggressiveness, survival and revenge, but as we have learned from Paz Velasco, “aggressiveness is part of human nature, but violence is learned”, and justify human impulses it is nothing more than mythologizing violence to use it at any time.

This mythification is known within international peace studies as cultural violence, which is perhaps the most dangerous type of violence, since it is one that goes unnoticed by many, but is everywhere, at school, in the media. of communication, in traditions, in nationalisms, even in the family. They are all the myths that seek to dominate the other, the other, the different, that seek to homogenize a plural world.

How to avoid violence?

So the question is: what is needed to demystify violence and build peace? According to Vicent Martínez Guzmán, two principles; according to José María Tortosa, two elements; and according to John Paul Lederach, an open strategy.

Vicent Martínez Guzmán, Spanish philosopher founder of the UNESCO Chair of Philosophy for Peace, proposed that philosophy be understood as a tool to build peace. This peace was linked to the possibility of an intercultural, constant and permanent dialogue where the conception of the common good is understood as a search for actively harmonious coexistence. His explanation is based on two principles:

Establish a new definition of person to understand ourselves as subjects of acts of communication within the framework of a universal recognition of the rights of dialogue.

Establish the sense of solidarity responsibility manifested in the reasons that we give when communicating and the commitments that when speaking we assume as human beings, to overcome the sense of emotional solidarity; the charity.

In summary, Martínez Guzmán’s proposal aims to understand human relationships from dialogue, empathy and respect.

Recognize the right to personal identity

Now, with José María Tortosa, the transformation of conflicts by peaceful means must be guided by two alternatives, the first is that “it must be affirmed that recognizing the right to personal identity is not affirming the need for the homogeneity of the group to which it is belongs ”.

This proposal directly attacks cultural violence because it establishes that all belonging to a group, nation, culture, or everything that we consider to form our identity, is conditioned by our individuality or, better said, is conditioned by how each person accesses the group and , therefore, homogeneity is impossible in any social setting.

This discards the national or heteronormative cultural justifications that lead to violence, that impose a way of being and living, and that everything that is outside must be understood as the enemy. Without understanding that the world is not a universe, it is a pluriverse and that thanks to it, we can decide to live in peace.

The second alternative presented by Tortosa proposes to understand world history as a constant mixture that enriches and makes us grow. This mixture must be horizontal and intersubjective, and in the global world of the 21st century it is not only irreversible, but it must also be committed to it.

Moral imagination

John Paul Lederach, one of the most important theorists of the culture of peace in the world, proposes a strategy that is more difficult to explain in theoretical terms, but easier to recognize in the real world to transform conflicts: the moral imagination.

To define it, the author takes us in his book The moral imagination through four stories of armed conflicts with no apparent relationship between them, one located in Ghana, another in Kenya, one more in Colombia, and the last one in Tajikistan. The causes of violence are diverse, the types are diverse, and the solutions are diverse.

What is the strategy that Lederach shows? It is that creativity and human nature of building harmonious relationships; it is that capacity for admiration and indignation on which the love for the wisdom of philosophy rests; It is an unequivocal and evident sign that peace, or rather peace, is the most common way of relating.

In short, peace is a human process of construction that guides actions, it cannot be defined in a closed way and must always be understood as a concept in motion.

I close my reflection and ask: What would happen then if all of us choose peace?

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Miriam Arely Vázquez Vidal does not receive a salary, nor does she work as a consultant, nor does she own shares, nor does she receive financing from any company or organization that may benefit from this article, and she has declared that she lacks relevant links beyond the aforementioned academic position.