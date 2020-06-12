The SARS-Cov-2 pandemic leaves us with even more questions than answers. But at this point we already have some certainty. For example, that in the covid-19 crisis we are risking more than health, because biological threats have already become a prominent variable in the progress and security strategies of all States. We can also be sure that there is no way out of this quagmire without working closely with other countries on coordinated and collaborative solutions. Finally, we know that our toolkit is incomplete: in addition to inventing vaccines and treatments, we will need innovation to devise new ways to govern, finance and evaluate this effort.

This is the standard of the responses that governments and international institutions give in their strategies against covid-19. The good news is that it coincides with the spirit of the 2030 Agenda, so much to the taste of our Executive. In addition to a lucid pin, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide a comprehensive and complex interpretation of global health that makes it a force for social transformation; an investment, rather than an expense.

What does this mean in practice? That is the question that we try to answer from the Barcelona Institute of Global Health in a small paper made public this Friday. Our argument is that cooperation can become the catalyst for a plan that brings together a whole government’s vision for global health. It is a strategic opportunity to strengthen Spain on the European and international table, optimize our soft power and protect economic and political interests.

The proposal has six essential axes:

A work agenda based on the SDG3 + concept, a small conceptual contribution that explains the health objectives in relation to their environmental, socioeconomic and financial determinants. A strategy participated, governed and financed by different sectors of the Administration, not only by those responsible Foreign. Financial innovation mechanisms – own and in collaboration with others – to guarantee the sustainability of these initiatives and leave behind the budget begging of aid. Incentives to incorporate the set of capacities of academic, scientific, business and civil society A reasoned and proactive position in the debate on the new governance of global health The defense of a model of pharmaceutical innovation and access to medicines that guarantees the treatments, diagnoses and vaccines of public interest, and the coverage of all affected populations.

It would be a mistake to underestimate the transformative potential that development aid policies can have in this context. At the beginning of last May, the magnitude of the response of multilateral and subregional organizations was close to 400,000 million dollars – well over double the amount of global aid in 2019 -, to which we must add some 5,600 million committed by bilateral agencies and another $ 2.8 billion from private philanthropists. We have witnessed in the past how much smaller amounts allowed for historic progress in reducing extreme poverty, maternal and child survival, or access to primary education. Each of these achievements made our societies – including those of donors – more prosperous and secure.

Will the Spanish Government and Cooperation manage to get rid of bell bottoms and lead a model of aid for the 21st century? This is not what his first draft of the response to covid-19 suggests, much more operational than political, fragmented and with an alarmingly low budget for these operations. But the debate is still open and we will have several occasions in the coming months to demonstrate how far we want to go before one of the great challenges of our generation. Hopefully we will take advantage of them.