What if Collin Sexton doesn’t leave the Cleveland Cavaliers?

One of the NBA rumors that is taking the most force these first weeks of summer is that of the possible departure of Collin sexton for Cleveland Cavaliers. Criticized for his lack of leadership in one of the worst teams in the league, many teams have been interested in hiring a scoring talent with many guarantees.

His name has been linked to numerous NBA franchises for this same summer, but since the Management of Cleveland Cavaliers they do not want to do without your services. They intend to offer him a long-term contract that binds them both for the next few seasons to design the restructuring of the Ohio team.