What if Bolmaro was key in the Final Four?

The final stretch of the season is assuming the consecration of a Leandro Bolmaro increasingly useful to a week ahead of the Euroleague Final Four despite his 20 years despite the fact that at the end of last season he seemed predestined to play in the subsidiary.

The Argentine has advanced like a missile to Leo Westermann and is confirmed as the best spare part for a Nick Calathes the one that is almost nothing like. And that is great news for the team to be able to have two bases that offer different virtues.

Wednesday’s victory against TD Systems Baskonia (87-74) It was one of Bolmaro’s best performances with the first team … and that more and more times it is in double digits. The Cordovan seasoned his usual defensive clinic with 18 points (4/8 in triples), five rebounds, four assists and four steals for a +17 valuation and a +15 in the +/- that only Cory Higgins surpassed with a +17.

Privileged physique

To understand its benefits, it would be necessary to remember his past as a combined athlete. And it is that Lea was gold in hexathlon in 2014 at the Nations Games and 5th in the South American Games, in 2015 she won the National Octathlon Cup and in 2016 she was silver in height at the Evita Games, the most important test for young Argentines.

Leandro Bolmaro is all intensity in defense

Although at 17 he was already dedicated only to basketball at the Estudiantes de Bahía Blanca, he came close to two meters in height (1.94) and at seven meters in length (6.83). His dunks and his defense therefore have an athletic explanation.

Multiple virtues

Saras highly values ​​Bolmaro’s versatility and his ability to defend rivals because of his height, his legs and his size. In fact, against Baskonia he also proved it as ‘2’ playing alongside Calathes. The Lithuanian knows that his ceiling is still far away and that is why he takes those affectionate ‘fights’ that sometimes it is difficult for the players to understand.

Bolmaro is increasingly important at Barça

Another important detail is his improvement from the perimeter. In the 2018-19 season in LEB Gold he finished with 30.8% in triples (40/130) which was reduced to 29.4% in 2019-20 in LEB Silver (55/187). Well, in the current Endesa League the Argentine has an excellent 46.3% success rate with 25/54.

The problem is that so many virtues have not gone unnoticed by the NBA and everything indicates that he could cross the ‘puddle’ to cover himself Minnesota Timberwolves jersey already next course.