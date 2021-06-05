What if Apple launched its own search engine? This is how your advertising business grows

The digital advertising market has historically been advocated by two actors: Google and Facebook. Both have divided the business to become, in practice, the two largest advertising agencies in the world, with Amazon or Twitter trying to steal market share within their own platforms. In this frame, Apple seemed to have little to gain or lose. At least until now.

At the same time that Apple has released its iOS 14.5 update that limits the ability of third-party apps to track their users, its advertising business is stronger than ever. The update itself allows users to decide which applications will track them to show ads or not even if they are not actively using it. Something that is common today, and against which Facebook has angrily complained alluding to reasons of competition and that will also undermine the income of “many small companies”.

The irony that Facebook is now becoming the advocate for small businesses aside, this duality between privacy and ads has also shown that nothing is black and white. Nor with Apple.

The Cupertino company is currently in litigation against Epic (in the United States) and with open investigations in Europe (with Spotify in the background) for its commission policies within the App Store.

Google and Apple, collaborators … until the announcements separate them?

Your app store has become a business that reports to Apple about 15,000 million dollars annually, mainly for in-app purchases of games and subscriptions. Something that at the time already sowed some tension with Netflix, which decided to exit the payment system despite the fact that this could generate greater friction to its customers.

Apple’s own trial against Epic has left in the appearance of Tim Cook and other executives some details that until now we did not know. As Apple considered offering advantages to Netflix so that it does not leave its payment system in the App Store. However, in the background, the question was also raised about the money it receives from Google annually.

It is known – and recorded in their accounts – that Apple receives an average of between 8,000 and 12,000 million dollars from Google per year for leaving it as the default search engine in Safari. The sum is frighteningly large. If we add the income from the App Store plus what is received from Google, Apple already collects only those two items more money than Netflix declares for example in a year.

Apple’s search engine: a rumor, does it make sense?

But could Apple change its stance from being a Google lessor to being its competition? Since October last year, an exclusive from the Financial Times claimed that Apple was working on developing its own search engine. Since then, little has been known about it, and no one can assure that at some point it will come out of the rumor mill or not.

Google’s monopoly on search engines so far has been lavish, with only a few small crumbs left to competitors such as Bing or DuckDuckGo, a search engine that has made privacy its added value and that it has also been speculated that it could be bought by Apple. In this context, options such as Newa, founded by former Google, now offer proposals such as search engines by subscription to limit tracking and advertising.

Search WorldwideUnited StatesEuropeSpainGoogle92.07%88.24% 93.82%96.58%Bing2.44%6.45%2.44% 2.07%Yahoo!1.62%3.61%0.86% 0.8%Baidu1.49%0.03% No data No dataYandex0.54% 0.04%1.71%0.03%Sogou0.43% No data No data No dataDuckDuckGO0.5%1.33%0.38% 0.25%Ecosia0.13% 0.12% 0.33%0.22%Qwant0.02% No data0.08%No dataMSN0.02% 0.06% 0.02% 0.01% Source: Statcounter

Does a proposal from Apple have a place there? What we do know is that underground Apple has been generating its own ecosystem of ads.

SearchAds: Apple’s version of ads that could add up to more than what you get from Google

In 2016, Apple launched SeachAds, an ad management system within the App Store that allowed developers to pay for their apps to be featured. They are the ads that appear in blue when we do a search, and which by the way also track us based on the applications we have downloaded before. These announcements have grown after iOS 14.5, with a new block of paid ‘suggestions’ even more prominent.

The new in-app ad unit on the App Store

Although minor within their accounts, These native ads amounted to $ 2 billion for Apple last year.

Is the privacy flag compatible with ads?

The analyst Benedict Evans mused about the dichotomy that seems to suppose that, in the midst of its battle for privacy towards its users and raising that flag even in its marketing campaigns, Apple has redoubled efforts in its – even less – advertising business.

The obvious and cynical theory is that Apple decided to cripple third-party app install ads right at the point it was about to launch its own, and weaken the broader model of smartphone ads so that companies would lean into buying. instead. (The even more cynical theory would be that Apple expects to lose a large chunk of the App Store commission as a result of the lawsuits and therefore plans to replace this with app install announcements. Actually, I think Apple believes who will win their Epic and Spotify cases). Benedict evans

But these in-app ads may just be the beginning. JP Morgan estimated a few months ago that Apple could generate 11,000 million in advertising in 2025. How? Not only improving these native systems, but also thanks to Apple TV +.

If this threshold is reached, the advertising sum for Apple’s coffers would already be higher than what Google receives each year.

The end of cookies as a background

At the bottom of this whole picture, the change that Google and the entire advertising industry is promoting towards the end of cookies to move to a supposedly more anonymous system (FloC, which would be based on the massive treatment of data and trends, and not on follow-up one to one of the users), appears leaving another wink for Apple.

Apple has the ability, through its ecosystem, to create a truly closed and perhaps less intrusive ad system. “What if Apple offered that and described it as a truly ‘private and personalized’ advertising model, on a platform with at least 60% of US mobile traffic and more than 1 billion global users?” Evans said in this regard.

The FLoC promoted by Google is currently on standby as it has not passed the GDPR controls, but at the time it was also seen as a tool by which Alphabet, through Android and the entire ecosystem of the big G, could still strengthen plus its monopoly.

Only time will tell us if a decade from now we will speak of Apple as another ‘big ad agency’. And above all, how does this fit with your ‘privacy first’ philosophy. For now, the plans of a search engine of its own have not gone beyond rumors, but if these new advertising systems based on big data analysis and not tracking take hold, they could make the two great dominators of mobile operating systems (Android / Google, and iOS / Apple) have an advantage to implement it.

