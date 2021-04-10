What if Aplicov does not prosper? Intermoney advises to relativize and buy PharmaMar

There is some nervousness around PharmaMar. This week the company has been among the values ​​that fell the most on the Ibex on multiple occasions while investors continue pending approval by regulators to move to phase III of its Aplicov trial for the use of its compound Aplidin against Covid-19. However, that authorization, which was requested at the beginning of February, does not arrive, and some media have published that the waiting period already exceeds the usual time to obtain that approval.

The company is optimistic and insists that “we will not be long” in having news, It avoids giving specific dates and limits itself to reiterating that, as soon as the Spanish Medicines Agency communicates its decision, they will do the same and transfer it to the market. Meanwhile, PharmaMar 20% is left in the stock market since the February highs, although it should not be forgotten that it is at the top of the Ibex in the year (together with IAG and Bankinter) and that it revalues ​​35% in 2021.

“OVERREACTION” IN ONE SENSE OR ANOTHER

As usual, PharmaMar will react abruptly on the stock market in one direction or another depending on the news that is finally produced. “Every time a news item related to this issue comes out is magnified a lot for both good and bad“Juan Ros, an analyst at Intermoney, explains to Bolsamanía that calls to relativize the impact of Aplicov on the company.

“If PharmaMar does not go ahead with Aplicov, in the end this will materialize in the company numbers to a very limited extent, and the same will happen if you continue“, he specifies.” The normal thing is that it overreacts in the stock market, although the reality is different, “he adds.

Ros acknowledges that he has always been very skeptical of Aplicov in the sense that, in the end, it is a shock treatment against Covid that will be released “along with many other treatments”. In addition, the vaccination process is already underway, so there will be far fewer serious cases of coronavirus and, therefore, fewer future patients to be treated with the compound. In why you think that se has magnified the impact that Aplicov may have on the income statement and that calls to conveniently ponder what happens.

Of course, “if the titles correct 20% because people are very disappointed in what finally comes out of Aplicov, may be an opportunity to buy“PharmaMar, he affirms bluntly. In this sense, Juan Ros remembers one of the last strong falls of biotechnology, which was the one that occurred on December 3, after to announce disappointing results on Zepzelca in combination with doxorubicin. “The normal thing is that now he also overreacts, as happened then despite the fact that the news was not really important. Then he recovered again,” he says.

ATTENTION TO THE 87.75 EUROS

While waiting for what finally happens, the technical experts of Bolsamanía explain that the downward movement in PharmaMar’s shares in the last two months is “normal” since the company is covering the upward gap that was left at the end of the month of January. “It could fall to the vicinity of 87.75 euros, which is where you have the bullish gap, and around here they could come back shopping again“, says César Nuez, analyst at Bolsamanía and head of Trader Watch.

“Its technical aspect is not bad, although to get interested in the company again we should wait for it to be at least above 101 euros“says Nuez.