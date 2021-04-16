What identity document can I use to cash the stimulus check?



Some banks may request two IDs to cash your stimulus check.

If you want to cash your $ 1,400 stimulus check You can do it in banks even if you are not an account holder or are affiliated, but you will have to carry an identity document.

In March 2021, the US Congress approved the American Rescue Plan that included a third stimulus check for $ 1,400.

Payments were made through various methods such as direct deposit, physical checks, and prepaid debit cards. Although millions of people received their stimulus payments through direct deposit, questions have been raised about how to cash the paper checks or transfer the funds from prepaid debit cards, officially known as Economic Impact Payment (EIP) Cards, to your personal bank accounts.

What identity document do I need?

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), it called on banks to support citizens seeking to cash the stimulus check, even if you are not a member of that bank. However, you have to be careful, as some people who want to cash checks at a bank where they do not have an account have had to pay fees between $ 5 and $ 20 dollars. One solution may be to open an account when cashing the check.

When you go to a bank to cash your stimulus check it is important to carry an identity document with a photo for the bank to prevent people from cashing checks that have not been issued. Some banks may require two sets of identification, a good recommendation is to call the branch you intend to visit to check your requirements.

As for the identity documents that are acceptable to a bank they should be any officially issued photo ID:

Undamaged US passport. Driver’s license Military card Certificate of naturalization Certificate of citizenship Identification of government employee or equivalent

