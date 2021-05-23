“What I want is for my parents to get along”

Little by little more details about the declaration of David flores last Friday before the judge as a result of the complaint that his father, Antonio David, has filed against his mother, Rocío Carrasco, for non-payment of the pension.

The program Viva la vida has echoed this Saturday the telephone intervention of Rocío Carrasco in the Deluxe on Friday, where she explained how she felt after the passage of her son through the courts. “Has been a very difficult day because I have seen how ‘being’ has made my son testify against his mother, “he confessed.

At this point, the journalist Isabel Rábago has revealed a sentence pronounced by David Flores before the judge when she asks him if he wants to sue his mother: “All I want is that my parents stop reporting and get along“.

Given the reaction of some collaborators, who have asked both parties to “take note” of what David Flores said, Rábago replied: “Then it will be necessary to explain to the child who makes the complaints, because the mother has not put it “, has qualified.

“In this case, the father puts in his name, unknowingly the son, a complaint against the mother “, has reiterated Isabel Rábago.

On Friday, Sálvame’s collaborator, Laura Fa, revealed that Rocío Carrasco’s youngest son declared in court “that he does not call his mother because they do not give him his phone and he has said that he has no intention of confronting any of his parents. “

According to Laura Fa, who quotes Rocío Carrasco’s lawyer, “David Flores finds out on Tuesday that he has to go to testify, his father explains it to him, he did not know that he had to go to court. When they ask him if he wants to ratify the complaint for non-payment, he is puzzled and does not understand the question, “says the collaborator.