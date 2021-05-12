“What I loved most in the world has been taken from me”

The athlete Belén Toimil was the guest of this Tuesday in La Resistencia, where he went to comment with Broncano how he beat the Spanish shot put record with a distance of 18.64 meters.

The Coruña also gave the presenter of the Movistar space a panettone, which he launched towards the seats of the Arlequín theater in Madrid where the program is recorded -Which he left hooked on the roof-, and a national team shirt.

But the highlight of the interview was when Broncano accompanied his guest to the corridor, between the armchairs, so that take a shot put towards the table that he usually occupies.

“Now you could throw the ball,” he said, but the athlete replied that there could be dangers: “Here you can break anything, it would be cool to see you throwing it”the presenter pointed out.

Toimil commented: “I am not responsible for any damage that may be caused …”, but Broncano encouraged her: “Pull without fear, but strong”. So much so that the Galician shot down the dogs of the fountain that the presenter has behind him.

After the applause of the public, Broncano put his hands to his face and exclaimed: “What I most wanted in the world they have taken from me, the aunt has loaded the platter!”. They both went to check the damage.

Between the two of them they put the dogs back in place and the presenter couldn’t help but check if it was still working or not. Finally he threw water again, to the delight of Broncano.