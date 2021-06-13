Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost his first Grand Slam final this Sunday at Roland Garros against Serbian Novak Djokovic, declared after the match that, at his age, he is convinced that he can win big tournaments: “I think I can fight for titles like this”.

“Despite today’s defeat (Sunday), i have faith in my game and i think i can get it very soon if i keep the same attitude. I don’t see the reason why I can’t lift this trophy one day, “said the Greek, number 5 in the ranking, at a press conference.

Tsitsipas was very close to being able to lift the Musketeers Cup for the first time after winning in the first two sets, but later Djokovic rallied and won the next three to win his 19th Grand Slam in more than four hours of the game, 7-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4.

“What I learned today is that for the match to end you have to win three sets and not two,” he admitted. “Two sets don’t really mean much. You still need to win a third to win the match.”

Tsitsipas and his winner, Djokovic, Roland Garros champion.

Nevertheless, the Greek assured that after getting ahead “I did not relax”. “I don’t think it changed much. I kept the same rhythm and things that were working for me. But after the second set, (Djokovic) left the court and came back as a different player,” he explained about the fact that the Serbian went to the changing rooms a few minutes after putting two sets down.

“He played really well. He didn’t leave me spaces. I had the feeling that he suddenly knew how to read my game better,” he explained.

Despite the defeat, Tsitsipas highlighted his great fortnight in Paris: “I have no regrets. I could have cried, but I see no reason to cry because I tried everything and couldn’t think of anything better. “

Finally, Tsitsipas already has an eye on the upcoming calendar appointments: “I’m looking forward to starting the grass season; I like to play grass … I just have to keep an open mind and adapt my game to this new surface.”

