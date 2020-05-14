“What is promised is debt,” I said to myself. I set out long ago check if you were able to work as a technology editor using only an iPad Pro with a keyboard and a mouse, and the arrival of the new models and the Magic Keyboard made me see that it was time to do the test.

I sold my 2014 MacBook Pro and 2015 iPad Pro with all its accessories and used the money to help with the purchase of a new 11-inch iPad Pro with its corresponding Magic Trackpad. I have tried to work with him for several days, and I will count my conclusions.

My job as an editor in this house involves several tasks:

Write articles like this, obviously.

Constantly discuss, coordinate and organize tasks with my colleagues, each working from home.

Publish content on social networks such as Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Review social media and search engine trends regularly.

Consult the incidence of the articles and act accordingly.

Hold regular videoconference meetings.

On a Mac, all of this can be done with a browser (my preference in macOS is Chrome) and about 10-12 tabs open. Additionally and for more convenience I use a Markdown editor (MacDown) and the native Slack client, and I take advantage of the large 27 “screen of my iMac from the end of 2012 to be able to see information from those applications and web pages at a stroke. For this reason I am one of those who defend that there should be an iMac with a larger screen without it having to be focused on people who want great performance.

The change that I have made for a week to an iPad has brought me, as expected, very good feelings. The 11-inch model of the iPad Pro is extremely portable, allowing me to work comfortably wherever I want. The weight of my backpack when I had to move, also has dropped a lot. And the comfort of the Magic Keyboard to be able to place and take out the iPad provide a lot of versatility.

The change I’ve noticed the most: from Chrome tabs to apps on iPadOS

For its part, iPadOS complies. Its multitasking can be improved to make it work better with the trackpad, but it is something that I suspect we will see in the next WWDC20. What is perhaps more different is the paradigm shift from relying on browser tabs to work to doing it in applications: Web tools that I consult frequently go from being anchored in Chrome tabs to being separate applications in iPadOS. Without going any further, this article has been written using iA Writer.

The result: I have to switch much more between applications, which slows me down a bit. I have tried to go through the equivalent of the web pages of those applications (Gmail and Asana, for example), but iPadOS is too insistent that I use the applications and not the web pages. I can uninstall those applications, but then the websites constantly show me the link to the App Store in a higher bar so that it can be installed again.

It’s something that, somehow Apple will have to hone in the future. Either by improving the multitasking of iPadOS, or by improving Safari and letting the web take on a little more prominence in that system. Fortunately, iPadOS has a lot of room for evolution from now on.

To publish content on social networks I also need an image editor (Pixelmator) and a video editor, although I was able to replace that last need thanks to Keynote and its tool for exporting animated slides in video format. In this case the working speed is exactly the same since animating elements in a Keynote presentation is something that can be done comfortably from iPadOS and using my fingers.

Something that I have also noticed is that working on the iPad you concentrate more. In macOS I have a huge screen where I can check a lot of things at the same time: email, Slack messages, social media trends … it’s work, but it causes you to check it more often when maybe it’s not necessary and you end up more distracted. You need more effort to switch between apps on iPadOS, motivating you to focus more and focus on the task at hand. All the articles I have written with the iPad, including this one, have been drafted earlier than planned.

The conclusions I draw from this change are quite clear: I have absolutely no regrets about stopping having a laptop and I don’t think I’ll ever have one again. The iPad, iPadOS and the Magic Keyboard perfectly cover my needs, both for work and personal leisure. I do not defend that for everyone, let it be clear: these are my conclusions and always looking at my needs. Naturally, there will be people who need a MacBook in a completely justified way.

I have colleagues who already depend exclusively on an iPad to work and no longer use a Mac at all. Am I going to make this change once my late 2012 iMac fails (so that the price of its repair no longer makes sense) and I have to recycle it?

Could, but I will not.

The Mac loses prominence, but it does not disappear from my life

I will continue writing articles on my iMac for several reasons: I do my job faster (although I concentrate better on the iPad, I must confess), especially in the part of moving social networks and layout articles. I have a large screen to see more content, and my posture to work for many hours a day is healthier at my work desk.

Further, I should not totally lose contact with macOS. I need to write tutorials on that system, and when training customers with a Mac I have to keep abreast of all the news that Apple applies to learn and teach them. I am clear that I am not going to take advantage of the full potential of a Mac, but I will continue to be linked to it.

What will change is how I am going to buy it: until now the Macs that I have bought have always been configured to be quite powerful, with the intention that they will last me a long time. Now, being clear that an iPad already covers all my needs and that in macOS I only need a browser to work, the most likely thing is that my next Mac will be a cheaper, more basic desktop model. Also, I would love for my iMac from the end of 2012 to take a little longer to be able to exchange it for one with ARM processors. At the moment it seems that I will succeed.

In other words: I used to buy more expensive and powerful Mac models as a hobby. Now i’m just going to have a mac out of pure work need, so I’ll skimp on its specs and price. The money will be invested in the iPads that you want to buy from now on. And of course, the news of the future of macOS already seem to me more like an anecdote, something that interests me much less than the news that iPadOS can bring from now on. My interest becomes: what will I be able to do with my iPad in the future?

And who knows: maybe in a few years the trends will be such that an iPad and an external monitor will become dependent. But that already depends on many more things, and we can only wait.