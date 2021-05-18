What I do not care about vaccines

For a couple of weeks, I enter the Health website of the Junta de Andalucía every day without fail to see if it is time for me to get the first dose of the vaccine against Covid. Like any baby boomer, I have my ‘fiftieth anniversary’ WhatsApp groups waiting for the big call, of the redeeming SMS of our anguish.

We are all willing to give up everything in order to carry a Pfizer or a Modern on our arm. That’s right. The pandemic remains fraught with pain, but vaccines have slowed its spread and are saving millions of lives. It is an objective fact. With them there is no zero risk, but without them millions of men and women would have died that today they have the opportunity to continue living.

I keep the important thing. I keep that in less than a year and a half we have experienced one of the fastest and most effective medical advances in the history of mankind.

There will be saw teeth with outbreaks and relapses, but, in a few months, we will become aware of what that which has come to be called group immunity means. And we will also see how our politicians they strive to claim the success of mass vaccinations.

The truth: I don’t care if they do it. I do not care exactly whether the UN, the President of the Government, the President of my region or the Councilor for Public Works of the emptiest town in the country do it. And I do not care exactly if someone has believed that it is Moses bringing the vaccines to the promised land. For me, as if all of them aspire to win the Nobel Prize in Medicine until 2030. I keep the important thing. I keep that in less than a year and a half we have experienced one of the fastest and most effective medical advances in the history of mankind. And I keep that we have achieved it with the greatest example of public-private collaboration in recent centuries. Some will claim this success. But this success belongs to everyone. Let us not forget.