Reborn babies (from the English “reborn”) are nothing more than dolls customized by artists so that they look as much as possible with real babies. It is a slow, detailed and meticulous process, which consists of adding countless layers of paint and physical attributes (hair, eye color, eyelashes, nails) to a doll made of vinyl or silicone. Due to the intense amount of work involved in manufacturing, when completed, Reborn Babies can be sold for hundreds or even thousands of reais.

This art began in the United States and the United Kingdom in the early 1990s, when doll lovers felt the need to make their toys more realistic. Since then, Reborn Babies have conquered a consolidated space in the market, becoming an object of desire for children and adults.

The advancement of the internet has made it possible to create online communities, where manufacturers and collectors from around the world share their passion for hyper-realistic dolls. In addition, there are channels on YouTube whose video content focuses on the relationship of women and children with their reborn babies, where they are cared for as if they were real. They dress, bathe, breastfeed, buy clothes and take them for a walk. The most popular channels reach hundreds of thousands of followers.

Reborn babies are not only beautiful to the eye. They are also an important tool in child development. According to the article written by Scott Barry Kaufman, PhD in cognitive psychology at Yale University, “make-believe” games improve communication, creativity and empathy, as well as being fundamental to the development of children’s sense of responsibility.

UniDoll was born with the purpose of providing all the experience of the reborn universe with affordable prices and maximum quality. Their babies are designed by artists and designers committed to strengthening the unique moments of this phase of life and the whole essence of the spirit of motherhood. Facial expressions and quality fabrics make UniDoll dolls unique and special.

The models are made of cloth or Soft Touch Vinyl, an exclusive material with a soft texture and carefully designed for children. Soft Touch Vinyl Reborn Babies can bathe and faithfully approach the skin of real babies. UniDoll reborn dolls are imported and comply with all conformities established by Inmetro. In order to reach families from all parts of Brazil, sales happen exclusively through e-commerce, eliminating the need for intermediaries. In addition, one of the main strengths of the brand is the service and concern with the shopping experience of UniDoll moms. The result of this affection is the praise in the evaluations of Google and Facebook. Positive feedbacks are already over 516, and the store is proud to be the only one with no negative rating.

Website: https://www.unidoll.com.br/

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

