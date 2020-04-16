Save Crossbow, former player of Atlético de Madrid or Valencia, among others, and now the coach of Algeciras, is very clear that the Government’s management regarding the coronavirus crisis has not been up to the task. The technician considers that if effective measures had been taken before, the death toll would have been minimized, which continues to rise day by day in hundreds, and at the same time he says that incorrect death reports are being given to smooth the numbers.

«I am convinced that nobody wants anyone to die, but listening to restrooms … It is very sad. I am clear from my medical contacts that there are many people who there is a death report that does not correspond to avoid saying that it has died from Covid-19 and that the number of deceased does not rise further. What gives more pain and what is clear that it is not real is the information, they are not giving the real information and that is what pisses off the most. People come out who have offered material and have had no response from the Government… We will find out when all this happens, it will be evaluated and I imagine that the Spanish people will take action Given the amount of nonsense that is taking place, we see it day by day, “said Salva Ballesta in an interview with Radio Marca Málaga.

“The deceased could have been minimized”

The former footballer, who a few days ago praised Amancio Ortega and threw a dart at Pablo Iglesias, does not understand why measures were not taken before despite the fact that the Government already knew the danger of the virus and does not explain some things that continue to happen to today in full confinement: «Another thing I don’t understand is that we all have to be at home and then in Save me there are 18 collaborators on a set talking about bullshit, It’s not understood. There are many things that escape us. There is no doubt that the number of deaths could have been minimized, the 8-M, football matches … ».

“The Government and the institutions were already aware of what was to come, it was there when you had to move. And now they want to control the information, this is being put in a way that the Spanish people do not think they like, “ended the hand, visibly upset by the management of the pandemic in Spain.