What Home Remedies Help Reduce Menopause Symptoms, Backed By Science

Menopause is a natural stage in the life of women, it is characterized by the decrease in reproductive hormones: estrogen and progesterone. It usually occurs between 40 and 50 years of age and arises with the absence of the menstrual period for a year. As it is a drastic change in women and derived from the low or no production of hormones, it is normal for it to present with symptoms that deteriorate the quality of life. Although it is a process that usually lasts a few years, various specialists have verified that at least two-thirds of women experience symptoms that tend to deteriorate their quality of life. These include hot flashes, night sweats, low sex drive, vaginal dryness, sleep disturbances, mood swings, irritability, and tiredness. In addition, menopausal women are at increased risk for various chronic diseases, such as osteoporosis, obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

Based on the above, each day it is more normal for women to resort to the consumption of herbal remedies to treat the typical ailments in a natural way and thus avoid the possible side effects associated with the consumption of excessive medications. Since it is a completely natural process, treatments are mainly focused on managing symptoms. Find out what the best natural remedies to control menopausal symptomsia, there is also scientific evidence behind them.

1. Black cohosh

Black cohosh (Actaea racemosa) is a flowering plant native to the eastern regions of North America. Is one of the most ancient native american herbal medicine remedies and that is why it is a millennial ally to treat a long list of diseases, although its most popular use especially in current herbalism is for relieve symptoms related to menopause. Its most particular benefits are related to its ability to reduce night sweats and hot flashes, two of the most popular symptoms are menopause. This herb is also used to treat mood swings and sleep disorders, the most effective dose recommended in recent studies is 40 mg twice daily in capsule or tablet form.

2. Red clover

The red clover receives the scientific name of Trifolium pratense, it is a herbaceous flowering plant belonging to the legume family. Among its greatest qualities is its isoflavone content, a group of substances that have a structure similar to human estrogens. In such a way that they work in a similar way to the female hormones and help to alleviate the symptoms related to the decrease in the production of estrogens. Red clover is one of the most popular natural remedies for treating and preventing many of the symptoms of menopause, including: hot flashes, night sweats, and bone loss. In fact, there is a research paper that conducted a review of 11 studies in menopausal women and found that red clover is more effective in relieving hot flashes than a placebo. In addition, two small studies showed that supplemental doses of isoflavones Red clover can delay bone loss in menopausal women.

3. Evening primrose oil

Evening primrose oil is simply the best ally of women, it is obtained from the seeds of evening primrose (Oenothera biennis) and is a flowering plant native to central and eastern North America. It is popularly known in English as evenig primrose oil (EPO). For thousands of years, native women used the oil from the seeds to treat menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and bone loss. In fact, there is a study in which it was found that the oil is 10% more effective in reducing discomfort than any medication. Another study compared a calcium supplement and a supplement combined with evening primrose oil, calcium, and omega-3s to stop bone loss in pre- and postmenopausal women. And evening primrose oil was found to benefit bone health.

4. Maca

Maca (Lepidium meyenii) is a powerful Andean root belonging to the Brassica family. It has been used for centuries in traditional folk medicine to treat physical ailments such as anemia, infertility, hormonal imbalances, and certain menopausal symptoms such as decreased sex drive, bad mood, and vaginal dryness. Although studies and research work are lacking in this regard, it has been proven through small studies that the bed is significantly more effective than a placebo in stimulating sexual desire and reducing psychological symptomssuch as anxiety and depression that can occur with menopause. Best of all, it is very easy to integrate it into your daily diet, you can add it as a powder in juices and shakes or take supplements.

5. Soy

Soy is one of the foods of higher isoflavone content, which are structurally similar to the hormone estrogen and can exert weak estrogenic effects in your body. Many common symptoms of menopause are related to a decrease in estrogen production and based on this it is believed that soy helps to relieve symptoms due to its estrogen-like properties. Studies have associated a high soy intake with a lower incidence of hot flashes, and a recent review of 95 studies in menopausal women found that soy isoflavone supplementation can favorably affect bone health, as well as the frequency and duration of hot flashes . bet on the consumption of products derived from soy, such as tofu and tempeh have the best nutrient profile and the highest content of isoflavones. They are also related to benefits in digestive and intestinal health.

