What hides the new DGT V-16 light

The latest Royal Decree clarifying the specifications of the new V16 luminous beacons brings with it an unexpected surprise. More expenses for the driver?

April 28, 2021 (1:20 PM CET)

The new V16 light beacon must necessarily have a geolocation system.

We have been talking about the new luminous devices V16 for the car that will finally replace the emergency triangles. This beacon, which is placed in the car and emits a light to alert of our presence, it will prevent the driver from having to get out of the car if he has suffered a breakdown on the road, thus guaranteeing you greater security.

The next July 1, 2021 will be the moment from which Now you can start using this V16 device and of which we will no longer be obliged to carry the triangles (as long as we obviously carry this luminous beacon with us). Some companies, such as Help Flash, had already begun to manufacture their first units to be used from now on and now they have a nasty surprise: in the last Royal Decree published by the Government, of March 16, which regulates the aid services on public roads, it is specified that these devices must carry a geolocation system compulsorily.

The # V16 luminous device, which will replace the triangle in emergency pre-signaling, incorporates a geolocation system that will allow incidents, accidents and breakdowns to be located. 👉https: //t.co/OSXvIF00Jl #DGTMovilidadConectada pic.twitter.com/DfF2MUI0uH – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) April 21, 2021

Luminous beacon V16: geolocation, mandatory

The new V16 light to warn of the stop of a vehicle on the road It will be mandatory exclusively from January 1, 2026 and (surprise) it must have a mandatory geolocation system. Until now, the characteristics of these V16 luminous beacons have been discussed in past texts; in fact, this latest Royal Decree clarifies the (for now) latest specs that must be followed to manufacture these devices: their light intensity, their stability, their flash frequency, their irradiation, the characteristics of the battery, the operating temperature range …

But now it is specified that the new V16 beacons must incorporate a geolocation system that, however, It will only activate once the driver activates the light in an emergency; In other words, the position of the vehicle will not be geolocated at all times. This communication service “with the national access point in terms of traffic and mobility” has a extra cost, which must be assumed by the manufacturer for the first 12 years of the device’s life. Since Help Flash do not yet dare to indicate the price of the future geolocated V16 device, since still They are waiting for the DGT to publish the technical specifications of the geolocation system that must be integrated.

But what is clear is that this new measure will do nothing other than make the product more expensive (currently they range between 10 and 30 euros) and calls into question the appearance of the Privacy of the drivers themselves. The DGT is already responding in its social media to doubts of the drivers and has solved some of them: for example, that the information collected from this geolocation will be anonymous, and has highlighted that this function will only be activated when the device is switched on.

What does all this mean? What all V16 luminous beacons that have been sold so far without the geolocation system will only be legal until January 1, 2026. From that moment, recognized by the DGT itself, it will be mandatory for this V16 light to have this feature. The Royal Decree indicates that the list of brands and models that meet these characteristics will be published in this Web page, which is not yet operational.