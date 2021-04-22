“What he wanted was to stop his mother, allied with Antonio David”

The interview that Rocío Carrasco granted this Wednesday after years away from television covered almost in its entirety about his daughter Rocío Flores, and the aggression suffered by her, an episode that Rociíto has always tried to cover up to protect her.

That is why now the focus is especially on the young woman, and her previous acts are being quite questioned. And is that during the broadcast of the first episodes from the documentary series, the ex-survivors called to go live, but the management did not let him. Jorge Javier Vázquez assured that showed very little empathy with his mother for what she said on the phone, and that’s why they didn’t let her in, to protect herself.

Again, a few days after the interview, Rocío Flores spoke, this time from the set of The Ana Rosa program, and he asked his mother publicly to take his calls. However, Kiko Hernandez has exploded this Thursday against the daughter of Antonio David because interprets other intentions in their statements.

“All he wanted was to stop his mother’s intervention on Wednesday. What he wanted, once again, allied with Antonio David Flores, it was paralyze the docu-series“, has criticized the gathering, addressing the camera very angry.

“What wanted one more time is that the victim, Rocío Carrasco, once again got into her house, that everyone criticized her and said ‘you are a bad mother, you are a lady who throws her children into the garbage cans, you are a disgusting person ‘and that he internalized it “, he has opined, referring to a Antonio David’s interview in which he commented that I did not know if Rociíto loved her children, because there were mothers who did not love their children and even mothers who left them in garbage bins.

“What comes naturally to you is not what you tell reporters, What comes naturally to you is, when they broadcast episode 0, call the director by phone, because your father sends you, and the director has to stop you, “he continued very upset.” That girl is not in therapy Y she’s not ready to talk to her mother. And I celebrate that he does not talk to his mother“.