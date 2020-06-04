Former president and member of the Executive Council of Botafogo, Carlos Augusto Montenegro returned to comment this Wednesday on the frustrated negotiation with the experienced midfielder Yaya Touré. According to him, the Ivorian’s attitude was a big negative surprise and stated that he is no longer part of either the club’s plans or his life.

“It was a disappointment and a surprise, we learned a lot. I can guarantee that we negotiated with the right person. It started in February / March, stopped because his wife did not want to come here. We tried other players, he was jealous and came to us to Some friend of his knew Vasco’s candidate, a bit of a braggart, proposed the deal, maybe he put money in. Then he said he wasn’t coming anymore, he apologized to Botafogo. I was amazed, he was very disappointed. I could have said that I didn’t want to, that I had a proposal, that the woman wouldn’t want to come. What she did was a horrible thing. I had already disconnected him from my life, you (reporter) who reminded me. We learn, but Botafogo it wasn’t to blame, speaking from the heart, ”he said in an interview with Esporte Interativo.

The manager also compared the behavior of the former Manchester City player with that of Honda, a Japanese who arrived to be the big news for the Rio team this year.

“One thing that hindered us a lot was Honda. He was so correct and firm in the negotiation that maybe that’s why we were childish with Yaya Touré, who made a joke. The disappointment was there. So he stays there, we stop here. . He doesn’t step on Botafogo anymore “, he added.

In addition to the negotiations, Montenegro also explained how the financial situation of Botafogo is going, which, like many teams in the country, has debts, financial blocks and arrears. According to him, the pandemic did not cause much impact to the club, since, due to injustices, the alvinegro has lived “in a pandemic for 25 years”.

“From the moment that there was a total injustice in the division of TV quotas, since Clube dos 13, Botafogo lives with a lack of money, we have been far behind Flamengo, Corinthians, Palmeiras, etc. Over the years it has made a big difference In Botafogo we have been in a pandemic for 25 years, with a lack of resources, and we know how to handle it. Now we don’t even suffer as much as the others. the same, both for the return of football and to honor financial commitments. I don’t know if it will be three months late. We managed to get through the bad phase without reducing salaries. In Botafogo there is the side of employees, who work in the headquarters, social and sports olympics, and there are football people, who will be separated at the Nilton Santos Stadium with the company club “, he concluded.



