37 minutes, although some reports say it was 25 and others, maximum 45. But definitely, the shortest war in known history lasted less than an hour.

It happened in Zanzibar, that archipelago in the Indian Ocean that today is a semi-autonomous region of Tanzania, and which has long been part of the « Islands of Species », a land of cloves and cinnamon, pepper and nutmeg.

At that time of the history-making warfare was ruled by Sayyid Khalid Bin Barghash al-Basaid, who was his sultan for about 42 hours, after succeeding his cousin Hamad ibn Thuwaini.

The latter had died suddenly in his palace on August 25, 1896 under somewhat murky circumstances; Although it could never be confirmed, Khalid – who had already tried to take the throne from him – was believed to have poisoned him.

What is certain is that in a matter of a few hours, Khalid was already installed in the palace, despite not having received the approval of the British.

He needed it because although Zanzibar was technically independent at the time, the British had established a protectorate in the region and had a veto over the appointment of sultans.

AND Khalid was certainly not to his liking.

The British Empire had been trying to end slavery and had made some progress in Zanzibar, despite the resistance of the many Zanzibaris, as it had become an integral part of their lifestyle as spice plantations They increased in value throughout the 19th century.

Chained slaves at Zanzibar circa 1860-1870.

London had clearly stated that it wanted a sultan related to the abolition of slavery, and that was not Khalid.

So when he challenged them claiming the power he claimed had been stolen after his father’s death, the sultan before his newly-dead cousin Basil Cave, the area’s chief diplomat, warned him that his declaration of sovereignty constituted an act of rebellion.

The situation escalated to greater rapidly.

« Are we authorized, in case all attempts at a peaceful solution prove futile, to fire on the Palace from warships? » Cave asked the British Prime Minister by telegram, Lord Salisbury.

Meanwhile, both sides were preparing for the confrontation.

Khalid secured his palace with almost 3,000 men, several artillery weapons, and even a modestly armed royal ship in the nearby port.

From the two warships that the British already had anchored in the port, troops landed to protect the consulate and avoid disturbances, and Cave requested reinforcements from another ship that was in the area and that docked on the night of that same August 25 .

« You are empowered to take whatever action you deem necessary, and you will be supported in your action by Her Majesty’s Government. However, do not attempt to take any action that you are not sure you can successfully carry out, » was London’s response. for the diplomat.

On August 26, Khalid received an ultimatum: he was to leave the palace before 9 a.m. the next day.

At 8 am on August 27, just an hour before the ultimatum expired, a messenger from the Zanzibari Palace told the British: « We have no intention of lowering our flag and we do not believe that they will open fire against us »

In a brief British response, Cave replied, « We don’t want to open fire, but unless you do as we were told, we certainly will »

What happened next was technically a war.

At 9 a.m., orders were issued for British ships in the port to begin bombarding the palace. By 09:02 most of Khalid’s artillery had been destroyed, and the wooden structure of the palaces had begun to collapse with 3,000 defenders inside. At that very moment, two minutes after the bombardment began, Khalid escaped through a rear exit from the palace, leaving his servants and fighters to defend him. The sultan’s ship was sunk almost instantly. At 09:40 the shelling stopped, the Sultan’s flag fell and the shortest war in history officially ended after just 38 minutes … or a little less or more.

Khalid challenged the empire in which the Sun was not hidden and, in a matter of minutes, his aspirations were reduced to rubble.

Times are difficult to pin down, as the bombing knocked down the city’s clock tower and most of the population had no clocks.

But we know that it lasted a hundred times less than the one that follows it in the list of the shortest wars in history: the one known as the Hundred Hour War or the War of Self Defense or the War of Soccer that erupted between El Salvador and Honduras in 1969.

Despite its brevity, in that little more than half an hour on the morning of August 27, 1896, about 500 soldiers and civilians from Zanzibar died or were wounded (only one British sailor was wounded).

What contrasts sharply with the war longest in history, between the Netherlands and the Scilly Isles (south-east of the UK coast), in which there was not a single shot. It started in 1651 and ended in 1986. His name? The Three Hundred Thirty Five Years’ War.

Although, theoretically, there was an even longer war between Rome and Carthage, which started in 264 B.C. with the outbreak of the Punic Wars and « ended » with a peace treaty signed in 1985.

That adds up 2,248 years in a state of war, only that Carthage was completely destroyed and its territory completely annexed by the Romans, so that in 146 B.C. it ceased to exist as an independent state.

Make peace…

The English are also involved in the most enduring alliance in history: the Anglo-Portuguese or Luso-British alliance. still in force.

The friendship between England and Portugal dates back to 1147 when English crusaders helped King Alfonso I to capture Lisbon from the Muslims.

That led to an English colony in Lisbon and frequent contacts between the nobles of the two kingdoms.

In 1386, Richard II of England agreed to the Windsor Treaty with John I of Portugal.

English troops had recently helped the Portuguese king to expel a Spanish invasion and it was decided to turn the friendship into a formal alliance.

The key section of the treaty says: « If, in the future, one of the kings or his heir will need the support of the other, the ally will be obliged to provide help and aid to the other, to the extent required by danger to the kingdoms, lands, dominions, and subjects of his ally. «

In addition to measures to guarantee the mutual security of both nations, the terms of the treaty included provisions to strengthen trade ties, such as the right of both countries to trade on the terms enjoyed by the subjects of each kingdom.

There were even clauses that promoted freedom of movement and settlement between the two countries, since the subjects of each country had the right to reside in the domains of the other.

In 1580, Portugal was invaded by Spain, but when Portugal regained independence in 1640, its first act was to reconfirm the Windsor Treaty.

The treaty has been invoked several times, including …

Portugal joined the United Kingdom in the Spanish Succession War in 1704; in 1808 the United Kingdom sent troops to expel a French invasion; In World War I, Portugal declared war on Germany; in World War II, Portugal – albeit neutral – allowed the United Kingdom to use bases in the Azores, and repeated the favor in the Falklands War of 1982.

However, not everything has been easy.

In 1890, the two nations were about to clash over what is now Zambia and in 1961 the United Kingdom refused to help Portugal when India invaded Goa.

However, historically, the Kingdom of Portugal and the Kingdom of England, and later modern Portugal and the United Kingdom, have never fought wars with each other or participated in wars on opposite sides as independent states since the signing of the Windsor Treaty more than six centuries ago.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them to not miss our best content.