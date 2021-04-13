What have been the main reported side effects of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines?



In the United States, 7 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine have been administered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended this Tuesday to stop the administration of the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson to investigate the reports of thrombi that six people have presented after receiving the dose of the vaccine.

The CDC and FDA reported that they are investigating thrombi that were detected in six women who were vaccinated in the United States. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has the characteristic that it is a single application and as of this Tuesday, more than 6.8 million doses have been supplied.

The New York Times confirmed that the federal government temporarily stopped administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines to providers at centers run by the federal government, the military, and at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has had a similar association with the development of blood clots, but what is known so far about these reactions?

What have been some of the reported side effects of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines?

In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine Reactions affecting the cerebral veins and in some cases the abdomen have been detectedThis was reported by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) who recognized for the first time the problems that the vaccine could cause.

For Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine the CDC and FDA said that cases of “cerebral venous sinus thrombosis” were recorded, which occurs when a blood clot clogs one of the arteries in the brain, which could lead to death or some serious sequelae, such as slurred speech, blindness, or paralysis.

In both cases, the patients presented a drop in the level of platelets and blood clots, therefore some patients may bleed So his employment was suspended this Tuesday until confirmation from the health regulatory authorities.

Why do the side effects of vaccines arise?

Everything indicates that the problem is related to the technique in which both vaccines were made called viral vector, which is based on taking another virus that is modified so that it carries genetic information to fight COVID-19.

“It is due to the adenovirus vector,” said French pharmacology specialist Mathieu Molimard, as reported by France24.

Molimard recalled that this type of problem is not occurring with the Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna vaccines because they use the messenger RNA technique.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which has been licensed in 60 countries except the United States and the European Union, it is unknown if these same side effects could be registered because it also uses the adenovirus technique.

The EMA stated on April 4, it detected 222 cases of atypical thrombosis after applying 34 million doses in 30 countries after 18 people died during the two weeks after they were vaccinated. Most of the cases were registered in women under 60 years of age.

Some countries have suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine based on the age of citizens only Norway and Denmark chose to completely suspend the use of the vaccine. Sandra Ciesek, a virologist at Goethe University in Frankfurt, said in the journal Science that it would make sense to reserve the AstraZeneca vaccine for the elderly and the other available vaccines to apply them to other groups of the population.

In the case of the vaccine Johnson & Johnson six cases have been registered and of them one person died. Symptoms appeared between 6 and 13 days after the doses were applied in women between 18 and 48 years old.

The Johnson & Johnson case

So far Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that it is aware of the clots, but insisted that a link to your vaccine has not yet been established.

Johnson & Johnson got its vaccine cleared for emergency use by the FDA in late February and raised better expectations by requiring a single dose and being easy to store.

Until now 7 million doses have been administered in the United States and another 9 million have been sent to different states. However, the company planned to send 50 million doses of its single-use vaccine to the European Union in the coming weeks, according to the Axios portal.

Mauricio Rodríguez, spokesman for the Commission for COVID-19 of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), said in a radio interview for La Octava, that “the likelihood of a person being struck by lightning or dying in a traffic accident is greater than having a clot formation after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine“.

