What has made Paul George a top NBA player?

Yes Los Angeles Clippers are still alive in the fight for the NBA title in this 2021 is, in large part, thanks to Paul george. The North American forward has taken some obvious steps forward in everything related to the level of his game, especially in the offensive section. This is confirmed by his NBA Statistics, but nothing is a coincidence if not a direct response to the work and decisions made by the player.

While it is true that Paul George has always been one of the best players in the NBA, his performance had declined slightly in recent seasons since he left the Indiana Pacers. Nothing is further from reality, a rare mirage that has already been quelled thanks to the return of the forward with his former coach.

In December 2020, Paul George confirmed that he would return to work with the professionals who led him to be the No. 3 candidate for the NBA MVP. At the moment, his performance has not risen so much as to consider him a serious candidate for the most relevant individual award in the entire league, but it has made him the best of these Clippers struggling to stay alive in the fight for the ring.

Their numbers

Since he changed personal trainer, Paul George has settled in some more than interesting figures:

– 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists during the regular phase.

– 27 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists in Playoffs.

– Career-high in assists and hit from the 3-point line.

– A plausible 4-3 record without Kawhi Leonard, the main sword of the team led by Tyronne Lue.

– 20 points or more scored in 18 consecutive games, a milestone available to very few in NBA history.