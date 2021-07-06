What has led Jeff Bezos to depart from Amazon?

As of today, July 6, the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, takes a back seat and leaves the leadership of the giant who until now was CEO of Amazon Web Services, the most important cloud computing platform. Who founded in 1994 a book buying company, leaves a really amazing legacy and with dizzying numbers. A sales giant that has managed to revolutionize the way we shop.

When the company started, it was Bezos himself who packaged the books, only sold books, and shipped them to his customers. No one would imagine that, 27 years later, and being the richest man in the world, his path would take another direction to dedicate himself to philanthropic and scientific work, as Bill Gates did at the time.

That’s how it was and that’s how Amazon is

Buying in this Virtual store is something that we usually do very frequently. You can find any type of product, and with the guarantee of fast shipping and returns that usually do not present any inconvenience. But, in 1994 and together with his wife, he started the germ of what was to be the Amazon that we know today. The Internet was in its infancy for the general public, but Jeff he was a visionary in the style of Steve Jobs. In fact, both shared being adopted children, in the case of the Amazon magnate, of a Cuban. His biological father who was a circus artist whom he met as an adult and with whom he managed to maintain a truly cordial relationship until he passed away.

When Amazon was founded, we weren’t able to see the scope of that sales model. Online purchases were completely in its infancy, since the Internet was only available to a few and to be able to use it frequently to connect from your university center. But back then, Bezos was able to see it very clearly and bet on a business model that has led your company to obtain a market capitalization of 1.3 trillion dollars. In Amazon you can buy from a pencil to a car, everything you want to be here and that has been the basis of its success. But in addition, Amazon has the most complete cloud computing services, we are talking about Amazon Web Services. Anything you can imagine can be done thanks to this platform, from managing the Formula 1 World Cup data in real time to using blockchain technology.

Bezos steps aside

It can be said that Jeff will continue in the company, in fact he will continue to be its president and will keep 10% of its shares, but he will leave the role of CEO to Andy Jassy, ​​a New Yorker who ran AWS and helped found in 2000. The challenge ahead for the new leader is to continue on the path that the founder opened. Focus on the customer, provide the best experience and fight for Amazon to continue working as it has been before. A place where employees say they feel comfortable, where work meetings are very discreet and where productivity is prioritized over any matter. Bezos have the logical eccentricities of a billionaire, but the head too well furnished to have managed to raise the company to be one of the most profitable in the business scene.