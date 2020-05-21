The decision to return to training at Ninho do Urubu, with the professional squad working with the ball in two CT fields, was criticized by Doctor Celso Ferreira Ramos Filho. In an interview with THROW!, the infectious disease specialist, and professor of Infectious Diseases at the Medical School of UFRJ, stressed that this is not the time to think about resuming football activities.

Ninho do Urubu returned to receive activities from the professional cast of Flamengo (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

– They’re playing. More than a thousand deaths a day this weekend. There are almost 300 thousand cases and no prospect of substantial improvement in the next 30 days. They’re playing. A team like Flamengo will train, have a photo, have a press … How are we going to stop the kids who want to play ball, participate in a soccer game? Why are we going back to training? What has improved in relation to the scenario we had a month ago? – On Wednesday, representatives of CREMERJ (Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro) and of the Technical Chamber of Sports Medicine were against the return of training in Rio de Janeiro at this time due to the growing number of cases of coronavirus.

Mayor Marcelo Crivella and Beatriz Busch, municipal health secretary, also participated in the video conference, as well as Dr. Celso Ferreira Ramos Filho and Dr. Márcio Tannure, head of Fla’s medical department – who presented his arguments in favor of resumption of activities at the Training Center.

The City Hall and the Municipal Health Secretary did not authorize the activities. Therefore, Flamengo, in case the professional squad goes back to training at CT, will continue not to comply with the protocol “Safe Game”, prepared by the DM of the club itself.

The “Safe Game”, created by a medical committee with the participation of clubs from Rio and Ferj, was sent to the authorities. Flamengo and Vasco signed the document calling for the return of football-related activities to the Government.

In the “Safe Game”, the name of Dr. Celso Ferreira Ramos Filho appears as a consultant, but at LANCE !, the doctor was uncomfortable with the situation. According to Dr. Celso, he only participated in “one or two meetings”.

– Effectively, I was invited to participate in the group that produced the protocol by my friend, Dr. Rubens Lopes, president of FERJ. I attended one or two meetings, although I was invited to others. However, I do not see any conditions for resuming activities at the moment. I do not evaluate the content itself; but I don’t feel at ease, seeing my name as the group’s technical advisor – said the infectologist and professor at UFRJ.

According to figures from the State Department of Health, updated on the night of Wednesday, May 20, Rio de Janeiro reached 3,237 deaths and exceeded 30,000 cases by Covid-19. There are still 1,045 deaths under investigation, with 225 cases discarded and 25,397 patients recovered.

