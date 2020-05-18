The golden years of the Chica Bulls came with the era of Michael Jordan, but without him, the franchise only lives on those memories, because he has never won NBA titles again. In fact, before Jordan, he hadn’t won championships either.

In some ways, the Bulls can say that they were fortunate to have among their ranks the best player of all time and who is focused on ‘The Last Dance’.

Where did the success go?

With Jordan, as well as the fantastic blunderbuss made up of Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr, among others, Chicago conquered six titles. Without them, none. With this idea we refer to that the Bulls haven’t found a generation of dominant players in the league that takes them back to glory or has not had the financial solvency to join them.

Another point is the hegemony of other players who have marked an era in the NBA, as in the case of Kobe Bryant, the legend of the Lakers, who reigned during the first decade of the 20th century.

Then we have to talk about LeBron James’ individual reign and the collective reign of the Golden State Warriors, that have overshadowed other teams, including the Bulls, in recent years.

The Bulls without Jordan

Since Jordan left the Bulls after the 1997-98 season, the Chicago franchise has contested 22 seasons, in which 11 he made the playoffs, although to reach them they had to suffer six consecutive seasons without contesting the finals, from 1999 to 2005, in addition to in four consecutive seasons they were last, from 1998 to 2002.

His best years in the post-Jordan era were 2011 and 2012, in which he finished as leader in the East with 62 and 50 victories respectively, however in no season was he crowned.

They only tasted the glory

In their 11 playoffs after Jordan, the Bulls stayed seven times in the first round, three times made it to the Semifinals (2007, 2013, and 2015) and only has contested a Conference Final in 2011, which they lost to the Miami Heat in five games.

The player who has most excited the Bulls since then has been Derrick Rose, who remained in the franchise from 2008 to 2016. He was the man with the most points in the 2011 season, when they led the East, although they lost at the end of the conference. From 2010 to 2012 averaged above 20 points, but the spark was extinguished with an injury that left him out the 2012-13 season and Now he plays for the Pistons.

Nowadays

The last time Chicago played a playoff game was in the 2016-17 season, in which he finished eighth in the East with 41 victories. He has only had 76 wins in three seasons since. Even before the coronavirus hiatus, Chicago occupied eleventh place, with 22 wins and 43 losses.

Meanwhile, in the official Chicago Bulls store, The best-selling jersey so far is Michael Jordan’s 23rd.