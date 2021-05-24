“What has happened in Spain is a shame, you cannot fool people”

After several weeks without knowing what would happen to the under 60 years who have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, finally Health included on Friday in its Vaccination Strategy against the coronavirus that this group can complete the schedule with AstraZeneca and not with Pfizer serum, as long as they sign a informed consent. Dr. César Carballo, a regular contributor to laSexta Noche, has reacted with indignation to this decision that allows citizens to choose between two vaccines.

“It is the biggest scientific hoax in this country in the last 40 years. What has happened in this country is a real shame“, said Carballo, an emergency doctor at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital.

In this sense, Carballo has denounced that “you can’t fool people, you have to tell him the truth “when communicating decisions.

“If we go against AstraZeneca for a commercial, strategic or economic war, it is said, but people are not deceived, and what has been done this week has been to deceive people, “he added.

In his opinion, “a scientist in charge cannot come out saying that vaccination is safe and effective” taking into account the clinical trial carried out with AstraZeneca and Pfizer, because “to say that is to lie to people to the face and leaving organizations that have to stand up to all Spaniards, such as Carlos III or the Spanish Medicines Agency, in a shameful position “.

Regarding the clinical trial launched by the Carlos III Health Institute with 678 volunteers, Dr. Carballo has insisted that “no data to support the AstraZeneca-Pfizer combination“.

“Hopefully within six months we will know that it is safe, but now it is not known. What if there are any adverse effects and someone dies? Pfizer is going to wash its hands, because in its leaflet it is not to combine vaccines “, he has warned.

For this reason it has launched a message to the autonomous communities: “The ultimate responsibility it is yours, “he told them.” Health advisers be careful, be very careful that something happens to someone who gets the second dose of Pfizer, “he said.