what has changed since May 15 and what happens if you don’t accept them

WhatsApp has released new conditions and privacy policy of use for its application, and from now on, it will show you a window for you to accept them if you want to continue using the application. If you do not accept them, your account will not be deleted, but with time WhatsApp will be unusable and you won’t be able to use almost any function.

So that everything is clear to you, we are going to explain what changes with this new privacy policy and conditions of use that have begun to be implemented on May 15, 2021, and we will also tell you what will happen if you do not accept them.

What changes in the new privacy policies

Facebook bought WhatsApp for $ 16 billion in 2014, and although during that acquisition process it assured the European Commission that they did not have a reliable or automatic way of linking the WhatsApp and Facebook accounts of their users, time has shown that they lied. As soon as the purchase was completed, Facebook announced that they would begin to combine this data, and this led them to have the first friction with a European Union that accused them of providing misleading information.

The point is that the new privacy policy that you are proposed to accept from May 15, 2021 is a new step in that direction. In it, it is accepted that the data of non-European WhatsApp users will be shared with the rest of Facebook services, a change that was initially going to be mandatory, but as we will see in the end now it is not.

The important thing is to know that This change at the moment does not apply to users from member states of the European Union due to European data protection regulations, the GDPR. This rule prevents Facebook from sharing WhatsApp data with its other companies for its own interest.

This is partly due to the fact that users from member countries of the European Union, such as Spain, France, Italy and the rest, use the app of the company WhatsApp Ireland Limited instead of the US company WhatsApp LLC. WhatsApp did this to have a separate company in Europe that abides by the rules of Brussels, which protects users by offering them the conditions and agreements that have been reached with the European Commission.

By sharing this data, Facebook aims to achieve have more complete profiles of all your users unifying the information you give it (and that which you don’t give it but it also collects) in all its applications in a single profile. This will help you better target your advertising campaigns to the personal tastes of your users, and thus earn more money with more effective advertising.

But not everything is so beautiful, because although at the moment it does not affect European users, Facebook still wants you to accept these new conditions. This is because is negotiating an agreement with the Irish Data Protection Commission, headquarters of the company, to achieve a future mechanism that allows them to cross the data.

In this way, if in the near future you reach an agreement with the relevant entities to be able to cross the data, we will have already accepted these new conditions of use, and it will cost you less to start it.

What happens if you do not accept the terms of use of WhatsApp

If you do not accept the conditions you will receive constant reminders for you to do it, and after a few weeks the application will show a persistent reminder. When this happens, the app will go to enter a limited functionality mode, in which you will not be able to use most of its functions.

To get started, You will not be able to access your chat list, so you will not be able to see your messages or click on one to chat. If the messages come to you through notifications, then you will be able to read what appears in the notification and respond from it if you have Android. You can also answer calls and video calls.

After a few weeks of limited functionality, you will also stop receiving calls and notifications, and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone. This means that WhatsApp will be disabled, and for practical purposes it won’t do you any good.

WhatsApp will not delete your accountBecause when he initially threatened to do so, people massively complained and decided to take a step back. However, as you can see, for all practical purposes it is as if it does.