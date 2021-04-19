What has changed in the 2021 Lexus ES hybrid?

The Lexus ES is a very interesting car. It is a traditional saloon, but it is a saloon with one of the most polished and efficient full-hybrid systems on the market, the latest generation of the Lexus Hybrid Drive system developed by Toyota. The Lexus ES could be defined as the premium version of the Toyota Camry, with whom it shares mechanics and the TNGA-K modular platform. The Lexus ES has already received mirrors that replace mirrors with cameras and for 2021 it has decided to put on a little makeup and increase its technology load: this is how the Lexus ES 2021 changes.

How does the Lexus ES change 2021?

The truth is that it is difficult to see the changes in the aesthetics of the Lexus ES. The changes are so subtle that even a trained eye has a hard time seeing them. In the press release, Lexus tells us that the vertical slats of the grille are now slightly more spaced, and that the headlights have been redesigned at the interior level – not at the level of exterior appearance, which does not vary. We also have a larger selection of tire designs, with sizes from 17 to 19 inches, the latter being a glossy black design exclusive to the F Sport versions.

In the F Sport versions there are new two-tone upholstery, and there are new optional inserts in natural walnut wood.

In addition, there are two more colors for the body, two shades of gray called Sonic Gray and Sonic Platinum. In short, we can’t blame you if you can’t tell the difference between a 2020 Lexus ES and a 2021 Lexus ES. In the cabin, however, there are more differences. The most obvious is the evolution of the multimedia system: although it still has a huge 12.3-inch touch screen, this screen is now 5 degrees more driver-facing and has been shifted by 100mm towards the driver, therefore, it has a clearly improved visibility.

In addition to syncing your smartphones with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Lexus Link smartphone app now allows you to remotely open and close your car, locate it in a parking lot, or schedule a maintenance appointment. At the technological level, Improved Lexus Safety System + cameras allow better lane-keeping assistant operation, detection of cyclists during the day and pedestrians in low-light conditions, and steering intervention in emergency avoidance maneuvers.

Adaptive Cruise Control will gently brake the vehicle when approaching sharp curves.

Finally, at the chassis and platform level, the Lexus ES debuts redesigned rear suspension arms, which result in greater rigidity of the rear axle. The brake feel has been recalibrated in the hybrid versions – 100% thermal versions are sold in other markets – and in the F Sport versions an AVS (Adaptive Variable Suspension) suspension can be installed, whose operation is improved thanks to a new actuator. In short, slight and not very visible changes, but that together, make the Lexus ES a more advanced car.