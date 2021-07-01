What has caused so many injuries in the NBA in its wildest year?

The best basketball league on the planet has suffered too much this year. With the tightest calendar in the history of the competition to be able to quell the delay suffered by the NBA Last year as a result of the crisis generated by Covid-19, the pressure to finish on the indicated dates has been destroying the physical health of many of the best players.

Of course, no year can so many physical problems be remembered in a natural course. Virtually almost all of the players who are considered the biggest stars in the league have been injured sooner or later. This is the chilling list of players who have been injured in the post-season, after the All-Star, in a period of approximately 4 months.

The names

– Giannis Antetokounmpo: left foot injury

– Trae Young: problems in your right foot

– Chris Paul: protocols for Covid-19

– Kawhi Leonard: right knee

– Kyrie Irving: also knee problems

– James Harden: injured right hand

– Anthony Davis: problems in your groin

– Jaylen Brown: injured wrist

– Jamal Murray: injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of your knee

At the end of the day, we have a long list of injured that amounts to nine, all of them All-Star and being for several seasons some of the best players in the league who work so that their teams reach the NBA Finals And fight for the ring

And that’s not counting physical problems that other stars have suffered throughout the league, such as LeBron James, Bradley Beal… Almost all of them punctuated by physical problems and by one of the most eventful years in the NBA world. The virus