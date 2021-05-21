What has been your biggest mistake when setting up a PC?

Everyone can make mistakes when building a PC, even if we have advanced knowledge and some experience. In recent months I have had little anecdotes that confirm this reality. For example, an acquaintance with some experience told me that returned a new motherboard because it was faulty, since it did not recognize the two SATA SSDs that it had installed. “What bad luck!”, He said, I thought for a moment and asked himé if it would not have occupied M.2 connectors that would disable the SATA ports that I was trying to use. He was speechless, at first he did not know what to say, and in the end he dodged the question with a “sure no.”

That is one of the most common mistakes made when building a PC, especially when we intend to use many storage units, but not the only one. Another mistake when mounting a PC that is commented with some frequency is related to the fans, specifically with their orientation. On more than one occasion I have found assemblies that had the fans oriented the other way around, so that instead of putting air in, they took it out, or vice versa. This error can be very serious in certain situations, since it will end up completely denying the flow of air inside the equipment.

Another error when mounting a PC that occurs frequently is usually related, for the most part, to connectors that we forget to plug in, or with connections that we haven’t gotten quite right: a SATA cable that has not finished entering, a three or four-pin cable that has been left hanging, or that we have connected in the place that it was not, or also some connector of the chassis that is not where it should be. These kinds of things can be very troublesome, so we must be very careful.

Mounting incompatible components, or making unbalanced configurations, is another mistake when mounting a PC that still occurs with some frequency, although only among less experienced users who try to “bite” more than they can swallow. The ideal, in case of doubt, is to contact an expert, especially if you are going to build a high-end PC. It is not worth risking to screw up with a 2,000 euro team to save us 20 or 30 euros when asking for professional advice.

My biggest mistake when mounting a PC: The fan cable

Every time I remember, I can’t help but laugh. It was many years ago, I did not have the experience that I have accumulated in the last 12 years, but that does not mean that it stops being «serious», in quotes because, luckily, I have always preferred check that everything is ok before closing the chassis of the equipment that I just assembled, or upgraded. I even did the same with my new PC.

A friend wanted to upgrade his PC, and this involved removing the motherboard and the old configuration to mount the new components. Everything went well, despite how tedious these types of updates are made, especially by the disassembly-assembly process, and the movement of the wiring, if necessary.

My mistake when mounting this update was that I forgot, in my haste, to connect the processor fan cable, the reference system brought by the Intel Core 2 Duo. It was not serious, and in fact I realized instantly when, as soon as I turned on the equipment, I saw that the fan was not moving. We turned off, I plugged in the cable, and everything worked perfectly.

This kind of absentmindedness they are more frequent than we can imagine, that’s why whenever someone asks me what is the best way to approach a mount, or an update, and not make any mistakes when mounting a PC, I say the same thing:

Preparing a wide and elevated space to work comfortably. Make sure we have all the necessary tools. Have plenty of time to do it calmly, and review everything well before turning on the PC.

Now it’s your turn, What has been your biggest mistake when setting up a PC? The comments are yours.