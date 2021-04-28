What has been given to the nominees for the Oscars related to the world of motoring?

Enlarge

ACD April 28, 2021

One of the gifts to the nominees for the Oscars has surprised by its relationship with the engine: a hammer to break the glass of the car.

The nominated for the Oscars and the directors of the Academy Awards usually receive a bag of gifts each year as a detail of the organization of the film awards.

On this occasion, at the 2021 gala, the actors, actresses, producers, directors, etc., received, among others, a 24-carat vaping pen, a stay in a remote Swedish lighthouse turned into a luxury resort, a card that represents a non-fungible token of the late Chadwick Boseman and something related to the world of motoring and safety.

Hammers to save dogs trapped in cars

Is about “Custom emergency hammers” designed to break car glass. No, it’s not that they should be used to vandalize a neighbor’s car or anything like that, but rather a courtesy gift from animal rights group PETA.

Actors passionate about car racing: from Paul Newman to Eric Bana

The non-profit organization explains that these types of tools are designed to “Save dogs trapped in hot cars”.

The hammers bear the text “SOS: Dogs die in hot cars!” and include a keychain with the legend “The car is insured, the dog is irreplaceable”.

The dangers of leaving your dog in the car – up to 54 degrees!

As a complement, PETA has published a video in which explains how to use this type of hammer and that they can help Hollywood celebrities if they find themselves in the position of helping an animal trapped inside a vehicle.

It is not the first time that the non-profit organization PETA has offered these types of items as part of the gift bags. In previous years, they’ve given away vegan bath bombs, vegan food delivery gift cards, and even “Spy pens to capture animal abuse on set”.