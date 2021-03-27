What has become of Selena Quintanilla’s sister?

Getty / Netflix

Selena Quintanilla’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, was very close to her sister and was part of the Selena y Los Dinos group. Where is Suzette Quintanilla today? Here’s what you need to know about Selena’s sister:

She launched a line of cosmetics and is very active on social media

Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, was a member of the original group Los Dinos in the 1960s, but Selena brought the new group to fame when he became Selena and Los Dinos, The New York Times reported. Selena’s sister Suzette was on drums and her brother, Abraham Quintanilla III (or AB Quintanilla) was on bass. Today, Suzette Quintanilla has a thriving career of her own.

Suzette Quintanilla founded the MAC cosmetics line in honor of her sister, Selena’s husband Chris Pérez said on Good Morning America, ABC 11 reported. He said Suzette knew Selena better than anyone, so she was the person to run that business.

The new collection honored the 25th anniversary of Selena’s death, Elle reported, and was produced with the help of Suzette Quintanilla. Suzette Quintanilla said of the collection: “I am forever grateful to MAC for allowing me to bring my creative vision to life for this collection.”

Suzette Quintanilla is also active on social media. She often shares photos and videos of herself and her beloved dogs.

She is the CEO and President of Q Productions

Suzette Quintanilla is now CEO and President of Q Productions. His father, Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., founded Q Productions in the early 1990s, an entertainment company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. The company represents and promotes artists, in addition to producing videos and films. They also started the Selena Foundation in 1995, which accepted donations in honor of Selena. The Q Productions website now also carries Selena’s official store and sells many of her products. Abraham’s daughter, Suzette Quintanilla, is now the CEO and president of Q Productions.

Due to the coronavirus, Q Productions had to cancel Selena XXV, a Selena tribute concert that was supposed to take place this year. Suzette Quintanilla released a statement on the decision, writing: “After carefully analyzing the options available during these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the Selena tribute concert, SELENA XXV. This was a very difficult decision to make. The future is unpredictable and we feel we cannot responsibly create an event of this magnitude for fans. Thanks for your understanding. We want to thank all the essential workers and all the people who have worked hard for the good of all of us. We must ensure that we are all doing our part to keep our neighbors safe and sound during this time. “

9 months ago, she shared that they celebrated the 57th anniversary of their parents’ union.

And she still frequently shares photos of herself and her sister, remembering Selena when she was still alive.

He also shared that the family was kept safe during the pandemic.

