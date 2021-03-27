What has become of Selena Quintanilla’s father?

Getty / Netflix

The “queen of Tejano music,” Selena Quintanilla, was shot and killed in 1995. Now her father, Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., is one of the assets of the new Netflix series, Selena. Selena’s dad is still alive today. Here’s what you need to know about where you are now and what you’re doing in real life:

Abraham Quintanilla Jr. continues to promote his daughter’s legacy

Abraham Quintanilla was a member of the original group Los Dinos in the 1960s, but Selena brought the new group to fame when she became Selena and Los Dinos, The New York Times reported. Selena once said that her father made her the leader of the group: “I think she saw dollar signs.”

Selena’s sister Suzette was on drums and her brother, Abraham Quintanilla III (or AB Quintanilla) was on bass. But it was Selena who was the powerhouse that attracted the group’s attention around the world.

In 1997, Quintanilla was the executive producer of a biographical film about his daughter, where Edward James Olmos played the role of Quintanilla and Jennifer López played the role of Selena.

Quintanilla often posts on Facebook, including this story below about how he had to hitchhike to find help when his gang’s bus broke down.

She founded Q Productions and recently finished a book on Selena

Abraham Quintanilla founded Q Productions in the early 1990s, an entertainment company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. The company represents and promotes artists, in addition to producing videos and films. They also started the Selena Foundation in 1995, which accepted donations in honor of Selena. The Q Productions website now also runs the official Selena store and sells many products on their website. Abraham’s daughter, Suzette Quintanilla, is now the CEO and president of Q Productions.

Due to the coronavirus, Q Productions had to cancel Selena XXV, a Selena tribute concert that was supposed to take place this year.

Abraham Quintanilla continues to work with artists and promote them through Q Productions.

The family also oversees the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi, which has memorabilia of Selena, including her clothing and collectibles. The museum is located inside Q Productions.

In February, she shared that she finished the last chapter of a book she was writing about Selena.

He wrote on Facebook: “The public may not know that there are about 21 unauthorized books written about Selena and none of the writers interviewed Selena. And I feel that the ugliest book was written by María Celeste Arrarás from Telemundo, the woman who for reasons I cannot understand sided with the woman who killed Selena. My family, Chris Pérez, and I know exactly what happened. As I mentioned, none of the writers or even Maria Celeste interviewed Selena. I will publish the book at the end of this year ”.

Latin Groove Music said of the book: “It is full of hope, triumph, heartbreak, tragedy, and everlasting love. We will be able to learn the full story of Abraham Quintanilla, Los Dinos, Selena and Los Dinos, as we celebrate the life and legacy of the beautiful and beloved Selena Quintanilla ”.

