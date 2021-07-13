What has become of Jeffrey Lieber, the third of the creators of ‘Lost’

When a filmmaker is responsible for an outstanding work for its quality and its success, the logical tendency that one can assume on the part of cinephilia and specialized critics is to follow in his footsteps in case his new projects are so worthwhile. The Serie Lost (2004-2010), about the adventures of the survivors of a plane crash lost in a threatening and enigmatic island, became a true television phenomenon, and two of its creators, the Americans JJ Abrams and Damon Lindelof, rose to fame . But the third, Jeffrey Lieber, was not so lucky.

If it had smiled at him since nonexistence, his involvement in the one hundred and twenty-one episodes of his extraordinary six seasons would have been greater. Things, however, were twisted from the start.

The gestation of a television myth

ABC

Actually, the nonspecific germ for a story like Lost came to the producer. Lloyd Braun (Alphas) ​​while on vacation in Hawaii; and he proposed it to ABC, which he directed, as a cocktail party for the feature film Castaway (Robert Zemeckis, 2000), the sitcom Gilligan’s Island (Sherwood Schwartz, 1964-1967), the novel Lord of the Flies (William Golding, 1954) and the reality show Survivor (Charlie Parsons, since 2000).

They commissioned the script for the pilot chapter from Jeffrey Lieber, but Braun did not like it nor his rewriting and decided to test out JJ Abrams as a creative, who brought Damon Lindelof as a partner. The two, then along with executive producer Carlton Cuse (The Adventures of Brisco County), honed what Lieber had developed into something fascinating.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You’ll also be able to watch Marvel and Star Wars content and Pixar’s great animated films.

We do not know for sure what level of authorship Jeffrey Lieber can claim between one statement and another. The truth is that his work on Lost was left at a very early stage due to Lloyd Braun’s disagreement, but the arbitration with the Writers Guild of the United States ended up solving that they had to credit him as a co-creator.

The series’ star filmmakers

Damon Lindelof and JJ Abrams | IMDb

However, his victory in this matter can’t compete with media profit of being a participant in the narrative progress in a triumph like this television fiction, and JJ Abrams and Damon Lindelof today take several heads out of it in terms of reputation and popularity. If one mentions him in his cinephile conversations, even with fellow professionals in film journalism, he must clarify who he is referring to because not even his name sounds.

Not in vain, JJ Abrams he had already been able to fatten his resume before Lost. Thanks to his scripts for films like About Henry (Mike Nichols, 1991) or Armageddon (Michael Bay, 1998) and his responsibility in the series Felicity (1998-2002) and Alias ​​(2001-2006). But the Lost thing was explosive, and decisive so that afterwards there is no one to cough up, so he has been able to direct Mission: Impossible 3 (2006), Star Trek (2009), Super 8 (2011), Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019); in addition to his last big bet for television: Fringe (2008-2013).

Damon LindelofOn the other hand, he had come from scripting some episodes of Crossing Jordan (Tim Kring, 2001-2007) and, after Lost, he has signed the librettos of Cowboys and Aliens (Jon Favreau, 2011), Prometheus (Ridley Scott, 2012), the alluded to Star Trek: Into Darkness, World War Z (Marc Forster, 2013), Tomorrowland: The World of Tomorrow (Brad Bird, 2015) and The Hunt (Craig Zobel, 2020); but his greatest later achievements do not leave the field of serial cinema, and there are The Leftovers (2014-2017) and Watchmen (2019).

The most forgotten creator of ‘Lost’

Jeffrey Lieber | SaS

Talking about Jeffrey lieberNeither before nor after Lost has he participated in any other series of the same height or, at least, to that of the subsequent ones by JJ Abrams and Damon Lindelof. He debuted with the scripts for the feature film Sex trouble [Jay Lowi, 2001], and continued with Tuck’s Magic Forest (Jay Russell, 2002).

Later he conceived the only season of Miami Medical (2010), both of Boost (2018-2019) and that of Don’t look deeper (since 2020) with Charlie McDonnell; and has gone on to write a number of chapters of other series such as NCIS: New Orleans (Gary Glasberg, 2014-2021), The Originals (Julie Plec, 2013-2018), Lucifer (Tom Kapinos, since 2016) and the new Charmed ( Jennie Snyder Urman, Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, since 2018). And that’s all that has become of Jeffrey Lieber, Lost’s most forgotten creator.

Also in Ezanime.net