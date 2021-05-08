What has become of David Berkowitz so far?

Robert R. McElroyGetty Images

The most disturbing true crimes

There are two central figures in ‘Children of Sam: A Descent into Hell’: journalist Maury Terry, author of ‘The Ultimate Evil: An Investigation into America’s Most Dangerous Satanic Cult’, and David Berkowitz, whom some call the killer. .44 gauge. , better known as the Son of Sam, a name he gave himself.

Berkowitz was a modest man, by all accounts. He had served time in the United States Army, after which he took up a number of jobs, including a security guard, taxi driver, and letter sorter for the postal service. In the stock footage used in the Netflix documentary series, a former colleague and members of the local community describe him as calm and personable, though perhaps a bit odd.

But it was Berkowitz who made New York City call for ransom, as its people lived under a cloak of fear after a series of shootings between July 1976 and July 1977 that left six people dead. He shot several others, but they miraculously survived, though some were left with life-changing wounds.

New York had already been dubbed the “City of Fear” before the shootings due to the exponential amount of violent crime ravaging its streets and encroaching on its police force. But Son of Sam’s reign of terror made what the city was already fighting seem like child’s play, as one of the talking heads pointed out.

In an unexpected and mundane turn of events, it was a parking ticket that led to Berkowitz’s arrest, rather than a meticulously choreographed police surveillance followed by a wild car chase.

A woman walking her dog the night Stacy Moskowitz was killed was accosted by a young man who appeared to be carrying an object. He looked at her face before walking away. A few minutes later, he heard gunshots and a car horn. When the woman was later questioned by detectives, she informed them that the police had issued a ticket to a car parked near the site where Moskowitz had lost his life.

In June 1978, Berkowitz was sentenced to 365 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murders of Donna Lauria, Christine Freund, Virginia Voskerichian, Valentina Suriani, Alexander Esau, and Moskowitz, plus seven counts of attempted murder.

At the time, he claimed that he had been compelled by a demonic force communicating his deadly demands through a black Lab named Harvey, who belonged to his neighbor Sam Carr. But he later admitted that there was nothing true in that.

He also claimed to have been responsible for around 1,500 fires in and around New York City.

It was Terry who launched the theory that Berkowitz was not acting alone, but had multiple accomplices who were part of a satanic cult. Carr’s sons John and Michael, who died in 1978 and 1979 respectively, were also part of that group.

Berkowitz, now 67, is reportedly currently in the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in upstate New York, after spending time in a psychiatric hospital and other prisons, including Attica. But he nearly lost his life behind bars when his throat was slit. He converted to Christianity and went on to write a book titled ‘Son of Hope: The Prison Journals by David Berkowitz’. He also has his own website, where he refers to himself as “ex-son of Sam.” In addition to telling his life story in his own words, he has written several blogs and letters expressing remorse for what he did, distancing himself from Satanism, and sharing his Christian beliefs and notions on a variety of topics.

After serving 25 years of his sentence, Berkowitz became eligible for parole, which he has consistently been denied. Berkowitz himself has said that he will not seek parole.

Several detectives who were involved in the Son of Sam case, including Joseph Coffey, who had a verbal fight with Terry in the documentary series, have since died. Terry himself, who spearheaded the campaign to reopen the investigation following his claims about cults and Berkowitz’s alleged accomplices, died in 2015 after a brief illness. In the documentary, those who knew him commented on the immense price that his obsession over the case had charged him.

Series director Joshua Zeman told The Guardian that Terry is a “cautionary tale for today, for all these people who fall down these rabbit holes and can’t get out again.”

