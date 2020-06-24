As expected, yesterday we witnessed the keynote of the WWDC 2020 of Manzana. Special event from all points of view, marked by fire due to the coronavirus and the impediment of making encounters with large numbers of people. In this very particular context, the Californian firm held its World Developers Conference, and several new features were announced.

With the presence of Tim Cook and other well-known faces in the world of those from Cupertino, almost all of Apple’s products and services revealed their news: iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. This, without detracting from the news related to new hardware.

For this reason, and to avoid confusion and loss of information, we believe that it is important to review the great protagonists of WWDC 2020, who help anticipate the future of Apple.

The best that WWDC 2020 has left us

iOS 14, smarter than ever …

The next version of the iPhone and iPad operating system is a fact. iOS 14 comes loaded with distinctive elements, such as the App Library, which will organize applications according to their category, to find them in less time. The most used ones will also appear first, and you can hide others.

Widgets, which for years were a pending debt, are finally coming true. They will allow us to select their size and other characteristics, and they will be useful as well as attractive for the Home screen. At the same time, Picture and Picture will help us to have several applications open simultaneously, for example to watch a video while we answer our chats.

Siri presents a facelift, and will respond sooner and better, incorporating a translator that aims to compete directly with Google Maps. If you are a regular user of the Messages application, you will see the memojis with some changes, and you will be able to specifically mention people.

… And an evident commitment to mobility

Apple Maps more is another of the leaders of this new iOS 14. In the keynote of WWDC 2020 they showed us new ways to find restaurants and tourist areas based on recommendations, as well as an ideal option for bicycle lovers, with routes designed for them.

If you move by car, CarPlay will soon let the car open via NFC, a system that will debut in the BMW 5 Series announced for next month. Electric car drivers will enjoy trips to and from charging points, as well as information on restricted traffic areas.

Lastly, App Clips will provide app previews, so you don’t have to install them unless you’re sure they’re what you’re interested in. This way you will avoid filling your mobile with useless apps.

In terms of privacy, you can choose not to show your actual position on the map, but a much more general area. If you do not want to deliver this data to third parties, that may be important.

iPad, more versatile than ever

If you are a lover of Apple tablets, you have every reason to be happy. Related, without going any further, with the Music application. This will allow you to see the lyrics of the song, the cover and the controls. Siri is another one that improves, placing itself in the lower right corner, so you can ask for something whenever you want,

On the other hand, you surely remember that calls used to fill the entire screen. That will stop happening, because now they will only stay on top, so you can keep working if you want.

With Scribble, we will be able to convert letters or elements to other much more precise shapes, such as geometric ones. It is an exceeding instance for Apple Pencil users.

AirPods with more immersive sound

First of all, the latest update to AirPods will be able to automatically sync them to whatever device you are currently using. For example, with your Mac. Furthermore, a “Spatial” sound mode makes its debut, which generates a more immersive sensation.

watchOS 7 is also not far behind

The Apple Watch was also not left out of the stage in this WWDC 2020. In addition to new customizable objects on the screen, we will be able to corroborate how much we perform each task at home. Also, the spheres support Sharing with friends and the Activity app is now Fitness, adding new training programs and routines, and better methods to measure movement.

HOME and Apple TV +, the

HOME will make the procedures for adding and configuring easier. The entire camera system, with the inclusion and exclusion zones, augurs great changes for the near future.

Apple TV +, meanwhile, should reach new equipment. But the most interesting has been the announcement of a new exclusive series, Fundación, based on the popular novel written by Isaac Asimov, whose trailer we can see below. It is speculated that it is the first of numerous new contents.

macOS Big Sur, the new operating system for computers

If we focus on Apple computers, the news comes from the side of its operating system. We are talking about macOS Big Sur, which leaves everything we knew behind. One detail is that the icons are rounded, much more similar to those of iOS. And the Control Center brings you the shortcuts you use most commonly. Notifications can now be grouped by category.

MacOS Big Sur on top of a new version of Maps, an update to Safari, and utilities such as machine translation. Importing extensions from other browsers will also help in trying to have an experience more in line with our needs.

Goodbye Intel, hello Apple Silicon

For years, the partnership between Apple and Intel has been very successful for both companies. However, those from Cupertino have decided to end this alliance. And they have done it to play for Apple Silicon, as they call their new processors. These, in order to achieve more efficient, powerful and less energy consuming chips, also taking up less space.

At the moment, the company is working to adapt some of the many native apps. And for example they have cited one of the most curious: Final Cut Pro. But of course, in the end they will be many.

And that’s it. We will undoubtedly be learning more details about this WWDC 2020 in the coming weeks and months. But of what has been announced, here is the most relevant.

