“What has allowed the state of alarm is that the police throw the door down on you”

The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has advocated this Tuesday for the Government to take a position on the need to extend the state of alarm. What in his opinion, to date, what he has allowed is “that you are in your house and the police can break the door down on you.”

In an interview on Telecinco, Casado has quoted Winston Churchill to point out that “a democracy is the political system in which they knock on the door at 4 in the morning and it is the milkman.”

“Well, not here, here it may be the Marlaska police,” said Casado, who has expressed his respect for the police, who have said that “they follow orders from above.”

Casado has made this reflection when asked about the extension of the current state of alarm, against which the PP abstained, and which ends on May 9.

In addition, he has again demanded the dismissal of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, for giving illegal instructions to Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos and has announced that if Sánchez does not remove him they will ask for his disapproval in Congress, for this case and for the approach of ETA prisoners.

The opposition leader has accused the Prime Minister of using the State’s resources as if they were “Ferraz” resources and has condemned that the European recovery plan, which in Italy led to the fall of the Government, has not been transferred to Congress which has not been discussed here.

Casado considers that the Government “degrades democracy”, “passes the opposition” and uses the state of alarm to be “incompetent”.

In addition, he has demanded a full monograph on employment in Spain because, he has said, six million Spaniards, one in four, wants to work and not …

