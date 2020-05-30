The Spanish Rheumatology Foundation (FER) has launched the campaign ‘For your bones do not smoke’,on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, with the aim of highlighting the damage that smoking causes to the immune and musculoskeletal system.

The initiative has been joined by faces known as, for example, Mercedes Milá, Pablo Carbonell, Ramón Freixa, Sandra Barneda, Anne Igartiburu, Ona Carbonell, Modesto Lomba, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Antonio Dechent and Carlota Corredera, who have denounced thatTobacco kills half of its consumers worldwide.

“Smoking increases the risk of systemic autoimmune diseases such as lupus thatcan affect vital organs such as the heart, lungs or kidneyas well as being the main environmental factor that predisposes to suffering rheumatoid arthritis, multiplying by four the risk of suffering it, “said the president of the FER and head of the Rheumatology service at the Hospital Gregorio Marañón in Madrid, José María Álvaro-Gracia.

In addition, he continues, smoking also contributes to the development of immunommediated rheumatic diseases such as the aforementionedrheumatoid arthritis (RA), lupus, uveitis, or Sjögren’s syndrome,among others, which can significantly affect the quality of life of people who suffer from them.

In this sense, the doctor has ensured thatthe relationship between tobacco and bone and muscle weakness is “widely demonstrated”,enormously favoring the risk of fractures and other injuries such as sprains, tendinitis and fibrillar tears. “Smoking patients with rheumatoid arthritis have been shown to have higher mortality than nonsmokers, and this is progressively reduced with quitting smoking,” he explained.

On the other hand, regarding lupus, various studies have shown an increased risk of developing it in smokers, whichcould not be demonstrated in ex-smokers,therefore, in the opinion of the experts, it would be directly related to consumption.

“People with lupus are more susceptible to respiratory infections.Tobacco, in turn, increases the risk of contracting bronchitis or pneumonia, so that active smoking or being exposed to smoke passively, also increases the risk of contracting respiratory diseases, making it doubly harmful for lupus patients, “Dr. Álvaro-Gracia has exemplified.

In this sense, the expert has detailed that patients with Sjögren’s syndrome smokers would also have a greater predisposition to develop pulmonary or cardiovascular diseases andaggravate other characteristic symptoms of this pathology such as dryness, both oral and ocular.

Tobacco and bone weakness

Smoking has been shown in the medical literature to increase the risk of developing osteoporosis and causing fractures. “Older adults who are smokers are 30 to 40 percent more likely to fracture their hips than nonsmokers of the same age“, said the spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Rheumatology and specialist at the Hospital Universitario Bellvitge de L’Hospitalet de Llobregat in Barcelona, ​​Montserrat Romera.

And, the nicotine present in cigarettes slows down the production of osteoblasts, and as a result they generate less bone. In addition, the doctor has warned that smoking reducesthe supply of oxygen to the bones and decreases the absorption of calcium from the diet, essential for bone mineralization, so that smokers develop more fragile bones and therefore have a higher risk of osteoporosis.

“Also, apparently tobaccobreaks down estrogen in the body faster, a hormone that is essential to build and maintain a strong skeleton“added Romera, to remember that smoking can cause excessive thinness and this generates a risk of fractures.

For all this, the initiative, which can be followed on social networks with the hashtag‘#PorTusHuesosNoFumes’,It aims to raise awareness of how smoking can influence the development of rheumatic diseases.

These are pathologies “still very unknown” among the general population, despite the fact that one in four adults in Spain suffers from some of them, and that the plans of the people who suffer them at the time of their change can drastically change. debut, between 30 and 35 years old,Although under 30 and children can also suffer them.

“Thanks to existing treatmentsif an early diagnosis and follow-up by rheumatologists is made, since they are chronic diseases, most of the patients can lead a normal life “, have settled the specialists in Rheumatology.

.