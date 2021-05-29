

Francisca Lachapel and her mommy together.

Photo: Francisca Lachapel / Courtesy

What happiness! Francisca Lachapel shared the most desired arrival before becoming a mother… Precisely that of the woman who gave her life and raised her: her mother, whom she had not seen for over a year when the pandemic began and neither of them was able to travel again.

“I feel like it’s my first date with a boyfriend, that mix of nerve and joy“, Francisca Lachapel shared on her Instagram account, while she was waiting in the car for her mother to leave the Miami airport, after landing from the Dominican Republic.

Doña Diva was anxious not only to see her daughter, but also the famous tummy where grows his first grandson, Gennaro, is that on more than one occasion he asked his daughter. “I want to be a grandmother”.

While the presenter of ‘Wake up America’ I was waiting in the parking lot, in the video you can see how doña Diva approaches accompanied by her son-in-law Francesco Zampogna… The hug (which you can see below) will fill you with emotion.

But prepare the tissues for when you see to the future grandmother almost on her knees kissing the tummy where her grandson Gennaro grows while filling it with blessings.

Francisca is just over a month away from becoming a mother for the first time, fulfilling that dream that she so longed for, even since she was little. Although life is not like the stories, nor the pink movies.

It was his turn to find out, almost at the same time received news of the pregnancy that she had COVID, was a victim of bullying on social media and she was worried that she wouldn’t be able to share this moment with her mommy.

However, he passed all the tests and with honors … He overcame the coronavirus, faced criticism and received the support of thousands and thousands of people and today, already her mommy is next to her to wait for the moment to meet the face of the long-awaited Gennaro.

“Happiness cannot be put into words when one receives news like that., I know that many imagined it, dreamed it, others even bullied me … When one receives the news that he is going to be a mother, he wants to shout it to everyone … I feel that what I did was protect my baby, until my doctor gave me the green light, because the first months are delicate. Today, with my heart in my hand, I share with you that my greatest dream is going to come true: I am going to be a mother.“… With these words she confirmed in January that she was pregnant.

