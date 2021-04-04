What Happens with Ebola in Spain and in the World?

Top Secret, Crisis, Human Health, video programs, Africa, Ana Mato, bacteriological weapon, Bubonic, Ebola, USA, Spain, infected, JL, Jose Luis Camacho, liberia, ministry, unknown world, Nigeria, Norway, Oslo, Plague, HEALTH, Sierra Leone

Irresponsibility and mismanagement of the Ministry of Health with respect to those affected by Ebola in Spain, has caused a person to be infected has been out of health control for several days, therefore, there are possibilities that said infection spreads indeterminately .

In the following video, we talk about the incompetence of the ministry, the current situation of Ebola in the world and a disastrous history of infectious diseases in the past that killed a third of the European population and some strange circumstances surrounding the mysterious appearance of the virus itself.

The following two tabs change content below.

Email Address: joseluis@mundodesconocido.es