What happens when you quit smoking?

If you are a smoker or have smoked before, but not anymore, surely you have wondered what happens in your body once you abandon this practice so harmful to health. The truth is the benefits of quitting are seen just one hour later last cigarette and get better as time goes on.

When it comes to quitting smoking, we have to bear in mind that this means break the cycle of addiction and essentially reconfiguring the brain to stop craving nicotine. Therefore, to be successful, smokers who want to quit this “vice” must have a plan to beat cravings and triggers.

As we have said before, the benefits of quitting start in as little as one hour after the last cigarette, so the sooner you stop smoking, faster will reduce the risk of cancer, heart and lung disease and other smoking-related conditions.

Next, and as a chronology, we are going to see what happens in the body when a person stops smoking.

After 1 hour. Just 20 minutes after smoking your last cigarette, your heart rate drops and returns to normal. Blood pressure begins to drop and circulation may begin to improve.

After 12 hours. Cigars contain many known toxins, including carbon monoxide. This gas can be harmful or fatal in high doses and prevents oxygen from entering the lungs and blood and when inhaled in large doses in a short time, suffocation from lack of oxygen can occur.

After 12 hours without smoking, the body is cleansed of excess carbon monoxide from cigarettes and the level of this gas returns to normal, increasing the body’s oxygen levels.

After 1 day. One day after you quit smoking, your risk of heart attack begins to decrease.

Smoking increases the risk of developing coronary heart disease by lowering good cholesterol, making it difficult to perform heart-healthy exercises, but it also increases blood pressure and blood clots, leading to an increased risk of stroke.

In just one day without smoking, a person’s blood pressure begins to drop, lowering the risk of heart disease due to smoking-induced high blood pressure. In this short time, a person’s oxygen levels will have increased, which will also facilitate exercise, promoting healthy habits for the heart.

After 2 days. Smoking damages the nerve endings responsible for the senses of smell and taste. In as little as two days after smoking, the person may notice a heightened sense of smell and more vivid tastes as these nerves heal.

After 3 days. Three days later, the nicotine levels in a person’s body are depleted. While it is healthier not to have nicotine in the body, this initial depletion can cause nicotine withdrawal. This is why most people experience mood swings and irritability, severe headaches, and cravings as the body readjusts.

After 1 month. A person’s lung function begins to improve a month later. As the lungs heal and lung capacity improves, ex-smokers may experience less coughing and shortness of breath. Athletic endurance increases, and ex-smokers may notice a renewed capacity for cardiovascular activities, such as running and jumping.

After 1-3 month. During the next few months, circulation continues to improve.

After 9 months. Nine months later, the lungs have healed significantly. The delicate hair-like structures within the lungs, known as cilia, have recovered from the toll that cigarette smoke has taken on them. These structures help to expel mucus from the lungs and fight infection.

After 1 year. 365 days later, the risk of coronary heart disease is cut in half.

After 5 years. Cigars contain many known toxins that cause arteries and blood vessels to narrow. These same toxins also increase the likelihood of developing blood clots.

After five years without smoking, the body has healed enough that the arteries and blood vessels begin to widen again. This widening means that the blood is less likely to clot, reducing the risk of stroke.

After 10 years. After this time, the chances of a person developing lung cancer and dying from it are roughly half that of someone who continues to smoke. The chance of developing cancer of the mouth, throat, or pancreas has been significantly reduced.

After 15 years. After 15 years, the probability of developing coronary heart disease is equivalent to that of a non-smoker. Similarly, the risk of developing pancreatic cancer has been reduced to the same level as a person who has never smoked.

After 20 years. After this period of time without smoking, the risk of death from smoking-related causes, including both lung disease and cancer, drops to the level of a person who has never smoked in their life. Also, the risk of developing pancreatic cancer has been reduced to that of someone who has never smoked.