What happens when we don’t have words for the numbers?

There are many cultures that they don’t have numbers and this is the case of the hunter-gatherers who live in the depths of the Amazon, along the tributaries of the largest river in the world. Instead of using words for exact amounts, they only use basic terms to say “a few” or “something.”

On the contrary, our lives are full of figures and, while you are reading this text, you are aware of what time it is, your age, your checking account balance, how much you weigh, etc. The ability to think in exact numbers influences everything from our schedules to our self-esteem.

If we stick to history, focusing so much on the numbers is something unusual. Compared to our species’ 200,000-year history, it wasn’t until very recently that we had ways to measure quantities accurately, and in the roughly 7,000 languages ​​that exist today, numbers are used very differently. .

The speakers of anumeric languages, or without numbers, allow us to investigate to what extent the invention of the number system has changed human life. In one of my recent books, I investigate how humans invented numbers and how they subsequently played a critical role in other events, from the advent of agriculture to the creation of writing.

Cultures without numbers

Between the cultures without numbers, or just one or two exact numbers, include the Munduruku and Pirahã cultures in the Amazon. Researchers have also studied adults in Nicaragua who had never been taught specific words for numbers.

Without numbers, healthy human adults have Difficulty accurately differentiating or remembering amounts as small as four. In one experiment, a researcher placed nuts in a can one at a time, then removed them one at a time.

The subject is asked to notify when all the nuts have been removed from the can and the responses show us that non-numerical people have trouble controlling how many nuts are left in the can, even if there are only four or five in total.

In both this and many other experiments, a simple conclusion was reached: when people do not have words for numbers, they have to make an effort to distinguish amounts that seem to us the most normal. While only a small part of the world’s languages ​​are numeric or near-numeric, the words for numbers are not a universal common denominator.

It should be noted that anumeric people are cognitively normal according to a study published in Cambridge, having adapted without problems to their environment for centuries. As the son of missionaries, I spent some of my younger years with anumeric indigenous people, such as the aforementioned Pirahã culture along the winding banks of the Black Maici River. Like other people outside this culture, I was continually impressed that they had a superior understanding of the river ecology that we had in common.

However, people who do not use numbers have problems for those tasks that require a precise distinction between different quantities. It may not be very surprising because, If they can’t count, how are they going to tell if there are seven or eight coconuts on a tree? Something so simple becomes very confusing in the eyes of people who do not think in numbers.

Children and animals

These claims have been supported by several studies with anumeric children in industrialized societies. Until they learn numbers in school, children are not able to differentiate numbers beyond three. We depend on numbers to understand and recognize higher amounts.

In fact, children they take years in acquiring the exact meaning of the words referring to the numbers. Initially, they learn numbers in the same way as letters: they recognize that numbers are arranged sequentially, but have little awareness of what each individual number means.

Over time, they begin to understand that a certain number represents one more figure than the previous number. East “Successor principle” It is part of the foundation of our numerical knowledge, but it takes a lot of practice to understand.

Hence, none of us are actually a “numbers” person. As humans, we are not predisposed to have a good ability to differentiate quantities. If we did not live embedded in cultural traditions that fill our lives with numbers from our childhood, we would have problems with even the most basic quantitative distinctions.

Words that describe numbers and written numbers transform our quantitative reasoning, since they come to our cognitive experience through our parents, classmates and teachers. The process seems so normal that sometimes we think that it is a natural part of the growth process, but it is not.

Human brains have certain quantitative instincts that are refined with age, but they are instincts. For example, even at birth we are able to distinguish between two markedly different quantities, such as eight out of 16 things.

But we are not the only species capable of such abstractions and compared to chimpanzees and other primates, our numerical instincts are not as impressive as many presume. Our basic instinctive quantitative reasoning does not differ much from that of birdsHence, sometimes it works in some species such as parrots if we teach them those cognitive tools that we call numbers.

The birth of numbers

How did we come to invent our “unnatural” numbers in the first place? The answer is literally at your fingertips. Most languages ​​use number systems based on 10, 20 or 5 numbers. That is, these smaller numbers are the basis for the larger numbers. For example, Spanish is a base 10 or decimal language, as evidenced by words like 14 (“four” + “10”) and 31 (“three” x “10” + “one”).

We talk a decimal language because our most ancient language, Proto-Indo-European, was based on the decimal form. As in many other cultures, the hands were used to relate as’ five fingers on this hand is the same number as five fingers on that hand. This way of thinking ended up being transformed into words that were passed down from generation to generation and that is why the word “five” in many languages ​​is derived from the word for “hand”.

That is why most number systems are the result of two key factors: the human capacity for language and our propensity to focus on our hands and fingers. This obsession with hands (something that is also related to the fact that we walk upright on two legs) has developed the creation of numbers in most cultures, but not in all.

Those cultures that do not have numbers also provide us with information about the cognitive influence of some number traditions. Think about what time it is: your day is marked by minutes and seconds, but these entities do not exist in a physical sense and are non-existent for those people who do not have numbers in their language or culture.

The minutes and seconds are verbal and written remnants of a rare number system based on 60 that was used in Mesopotamia millennia ago. They are concepts that are in our heads, numerical artifacts that not all human beings inherit at the conceptual level.

Research on the language of numbers increasingly shows that one of the key characteristics of our species is the enormous linguistic and cognitive diversity. Although there are cognitive points in common in all human populations, the diversity of our cultures means that we can have very different cognitive experiences.

If we really want to understand the cognitive differences between cultures, we have to continue researching the cultural diversity of our species.

