What happens when the last bitcoin is mined?

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Bitcoin mining rigs have been the Gordian knot in tying the bitcoin price and at the same time deciding the path that the crypto adoption process should take. Considering the history of the bitcoin halving, you’ll notice that miners used to get a bigger share of the revenue compared to now, and that cost will still drop after the upcoming 2020 halving.

To make matters worse, there are a finite number of bitcoins that can be mined (21 million), which establishes a timeline of when the last bitcoin will be mined until 2140.

When a cryptocurrency enthusiast intellectualizes all of this information, it can generate pain points that, if left unaddressed, can cause a negative ripple in the cryptocurrency market.

Let’s face it, many people did not accept cryptocurrencies initially because firstly it is an unknown financial institution and secondly its usability was complex. However, after presenting notable advantages, people were drawn to its technology and have struggled to understand its mechanisms.

Unfortunately, the next halving is less than 12 months away, and bitcoin miners are poised to experience less revenue. On the other hand, the crypto community has started to distrust what happens to Bitcoin when the latter is mined.

This information is confusing, especially for people who have just adopted cryptocurrency. Fortunately, by the end of this article, you will understand better, as you will have a clear vision of the future of bitcoin.

The fact that Bitcoin has a finite supply is a fact that does not bode well for miners. The debate on how miners will fare after all 21 million Bitcoins have been mined has been going on in the crypto space for quite some time. With the depletion of Bitcoin reserves, miners will lose their block rewards and will have to turn to other ways to earn with Bitcoin.

The question of whether mining will remain a profitable endeavor has led critics to criticize the future of miners. Without more block rewards, miners will have to rely on transaction fees to stay financially afloat.

Excessive reliance on transactional fees on block rewards will undoubtedly make mining extremely unaffordable and could lead to a decline in miners, a possible centralization of the network by ‘Bitcoin whales’, as well as a total collapse of the Bitcoin network. .

Bear with me here, even as of now, Bitcoin mining is ridiculously expensive due to the high cost of specialized and high-powered machinery in addition to energy. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. have established that the cost of mining a single bitcoin exceeds the actual value of the bitcoin itself.

And with the upcoming bitcoin halving event occurring in less than a year, block rewards will be cut in half (6.25 BTC), leading to a significant reduction in mining revenue.

Initially, the reward for mining a block was 50 Bitcoins, then it was reduced to 25 Bitcoins in 2012 and then it fell again to 12.5 Bitcoins in 2019. In 2020, the reward for mining Bitcoin will be 6.25.

The overall effect is that transaction fees may be too small to keep miners afloat and therefore they will be forced to close, especially if they are small-scale miners.

However, this may not be the case due to a number of well-speculated reasons. First, with the rapid advancement of technology observed over the past century, the next few years could see significant progress in mining technology.

A dedicated affordable small mining chip would be invented, which would substantially lower the cost of mining and in turn increase profitability. Additionally, the mining hardware would be energy efficient, significantly reducing extreme energy expenses and increasing revenue.

Specialized mining hardware, such as Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), has already been developed to simplify the mining process, as explained below. In the second possible scenario, transaction fees could be raised to a level sufficient to keep miners afloat financially.

With the depletion of bitcoin reserves, the supply will decrease, along with an increase in demand. Bitcoin will get substantial value and the cost of the transaction may be enough for the miners to survive.

The current technology used in bitcoin mining is ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) which has evolved from GPUs (Graphics Processing Unit) and later on FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) mining. . ASICs have been developed specifically to mine bitcoins and are very effective.

Bitcoin mining is an intensely competitive activity and its difficulty increases over time. Mining nodes compete with each other to be the first to complete a block transaction and add it to the growing block. So you need a dedicated bitcoin mining hardware, ASIC, to stay ahead of the competition.

For miners, ASICs mean a substantial increase in mining revenue as they can mine BTC at a higher hash rate than CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs. A good software that handles ASIC management before its competitors is minerstat’s ASIC Hub.

Currently, about 17.3 million Bitcoin has been mined, representing a volume of $ 20.14B and a market capitalization of $ 173.54B. This means that there are close to 3.7 million BTC left to be mined before the supply of 21 million BTC is reached.

The actual bitcoin in circulation is well below the 17.3 million mark attributed to about 4 million BTC, which is permanently lost due to loss of private keys or the death of the owners.

The last bitcoin is expected to be mined in 2140, where the block reward would be below 1 Satoshi. The BTC price issue is of great concern to most miners. Will the price of bitcoin increase or decrease?

To effectively answer this question, we had better delve into the evolution of Bitcoin involving SegWit and the lighting network.

SegWit (Segregated Witness) refers to a protocol update that involves increasing the block size limit on a blockchain by removing signature data from bitcoin transactions. SegWit code was released in 2015 but implemented in Bitcoin in August 2017.

The main function of SegWit is to separate the unsigned data from the signature data in each transaction, thus reducing the size of the transactions stored in a block. SegWit also eliminates the malleability of transactions on the Bitcoin network by removing signatures from transactional data, thus paving the way for lighting network integration.

The lighting network refers to a “Layer 2” payment protocol that operates on the Bitcoin blockchain. The lighting network adds another layer in the Bitcoin blockchain, allowing users to create payment channels between two parties connected by the additional layer.

The Lightning network enables fast transactions between participating nodes. SegWit, together with the Lighting Network, fixes bitcoin’s scalability issues and enables the platform to process millions of transactions per second. Prior to the implementation of the SegWit and Lighting network, the 1MB block size protocol restricted bitcoin transactions to 7 per second, significantly limiting Bitcoin’s potential growth to become an efficient and widely adopted payment system. .

As mentioned above, the implementation of the SegWit e Lighting network eliminates scalability problems on the bitcoin platform, ensuring smooth and fast transactions and significantly improving its market value. But this is not promising for bitcoin miners, especially after 21 million bitcoins have been mined.

The depletion of Bitcoin reserves will mean that miners will earn solely through transaction fees rather than block rewards. And with the full integration of the lighting network, there could be far fewer transactions recorded on the platform on a daily basis, leading to a substantial decrease in revenue earned by miners. With a large amount of income, miners would certainly not be willing to sell Bitcoin at a lower price (loss) and therefore the price of BTC will increase.

However, with such evolution, the price of bitcoin has continuously fallen. Since the beginning of 2018 and into the initial phase of 2019, the price of Bitcoin has decreased from a high of almost $ 20,000 to about $ 4,000, representing an 80% decrease and a record low.

For miners, there are Bitcoin prices that determine whether they are making a profit: total ROI equilibrium level and cash cost equilibrium level. Once these two factors are negative, there is no point in continuing to mine bitcoins as it will now be a total loss.

Currently, block rewards constitute new bitcoins and will be halved every four years until 21 million bitcoins have been mined by the year 2140. The falling profit margin due to the evolution of bitcoin, downgrading events The half and final depletion of bitcoin reserves presents a challenge for miners who are unsure of the future.

Transaction fees will be the only means by which miners can maintain their financial relevance in the mining industry. Whether these transaction fees would be valuable enough to encourage miners to keep mining is inevitably uncertain, as there are two sides of the coin.

The evolution in the bitcoin platform, including protocols such as SegWit and Lightning Network, could mean a decrease in the daily transaction recorded and, consequently, a reduction in transaction fees. But with the depletion of bitcoin reserves, the demand for bitcoins could increase unimaginably compared to supply, leading to a ridiculously high market price, as well as a higher transaction fee to encourage mining.

However, with more than 100 years until the last bitcoin is mined, a lot could happen in between to incentivize miners to maintain the network. Who knows, Satoshi Nakamoto might even decide to change the consensus governing Bitcoin to keep the network afloat.