What happens when comparing the calories of Mercadona hummus with other brands

hello.com

Daily horoscope: what are the stars in store for you this Friday, April 23?

We enter a weekend with new astral movements, such as that of Mercury, which connects with Uranus. So the cosmos tells us that the time has come for the signs of the Zodiac to show themselves as they are, without fear of anything. ARIES (March 21 – April 20) Times may be tough, but still, your ability is still staggering. No matter how pressured you are, you are able to be calm and just listen to what your heart tells you. All these qualities make you an ideal person to have next. You also know everything that you are capable of doing. That is part of your strength. You have great power, but it should only be used when strictly necessary. TAURUS (April 21 – May 21) People tend to give us advice that encourages us not to lose confidence. But I wonder who should we deposit it, in our relatives, our politicians or our friends? And what if any of them have disappointed us? Should we take it as an isolated event? All of these issues are complicated. Still, I encourage you to gather the courage to think about it this weekend. Don’t worry because the cosmos is on your side. GEMINI (May 22 – June 22) You’ve probably heard that ‘trust sucks’, and we behave worse with those we love the most. Nobody says that we do this with malicious intent. However, our feelings may play tricks on us from time to time, and therefore we do not act as expected. Since this weekend your ruling planet, Mercury, establishes a connection with another unpredictable, Uranus, I advise you to keep your fears at bay. If you can be calm, everything else will be given. CANCER (June 23 – July 23) It has always been said that, in the end, the righteous always win. I imagine that whoever said it in the first place, first weighed what is wrong and what is right, as well as the intentions behind it. But the truth is that the cosmos is not easy to interpret, and that is why they cannot say something lightly. Only human beings have this ability. This weekend, before you raise your accusing finger, think it over. After all, you don’t have all the information in your possession. After a while, you will feel relieved that you did. LEO (July 24 – August 23) We all strive to give an image of strength. None of us like to be vulnerable. Therefore, we raise walls and fences, trying to hide our feelings and what we really think about something. We believe that in this way no one can harm us. Other times, we show it with simpler things like changing our hair color. This weekend reflect on that struggle. Perhaps, what happens is that you have not located yet, and once you do, everything will be solved. VIRGO (August 24 – September 23) There is an expert for everything, depending on the matter that concerns us. For example, if we have a discussion with our partner about the color that should cover our room, we could ask for help from an expert in resolving conflicts. Although I think that, in this case, the best thing would be for the two of them to speak loud and clear. Since this weekend your ruling planet connects with Venus, it will be in your hand the possibility of solving some conflicts. You just have to try to be as objective as possible. LIBRA (September 24 – October 23) Many people speak with their silence. Perhaps, because we take them as very predictable. Although I think the most appropriate thing would be to say that we think what they are going to say. On many occasions, they surprise us and have answers that we did not expect. But the truth is that if human beings dialogue, it is for a good reason: to listen to what the rest have to say, which, on many occasions, will help us a lot. The problem is that we will always try to protect ourselves with what we already know. This weekend, be brave. You will appreciate it. SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22) I’m sure vegans are bothered by being pointed out by the rest. They probably think they are hypocrites when they show concern for animals. What’s more, surely on more than one occasion they would answer that why do they ingest them then. To which the others would reply that plants are also living beings. Limits are necessary, but this weekend, before you set them, make sure those people are on your side. SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21) To encourage people to do things, they often say that ‘if you want, you can’. And I’m not going to take away their reason. But conflicts come when there is more than one way of doing the same thing. In these cases, there is always someone who tries to impose his way or his point of view. Which is dangerous. The others then have to conform or rise up. It is in your hand. Instead of standing next to what is best for you, this weekend weigh the possibilities that open up before you. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20) Surely more than once you have been told to leave things as they are. And, as soon as you listen to it, you haven’t wondered why. It is as if we simply abide by it. No one should do it because otherwise you risk unleashing a real storm. The problem is, we all need a little spark in our life. Your ruling planet, Saturn, advises you to look for fun this weekend. AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19) I would dare to say that when we do something, we do not do it wrongly. The consequences come, most of the time, without us noticing. What we have left is to cross our fingers and wait for nothing to happen. It is also clear to me that you are not a revengeful person, and I trust your good faith. You just hope that those around you do well. This weekend, if something negative haunts you, fear not. You can leave it behind. You just have to trust your good faith. Only then will you be able to achieve positive goals. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) Humans are convinced that Earth is the best planet in space. But the truth is that if we inhabited another, we would think the same … Wait a second, do you think there is only life on Earth? It only remains for you to tell me that you are here against what you wanted. This weekend, as soon as the stars are on your side, you will realize what really makes you happy. If you want more information, you can consult in our Horoscope section, the daily predictions of Oscar Cainer, the monthly predictions of Vicente Cassanya and the Chinese horoscope, as well as the compatibilities of each sign of the Zodiac. And you will also be able to know the astral charts of some of the most famous people in the world.