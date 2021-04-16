What happens to your eyes after being in front of the screen all day | Life

Eyesight can be impaired after spending a long time looking at a screen, be it the computer or the mobile screen.

Every day, whether with a computer, mobile, or television, many people spend many hours looking at a screen, something that it can be harmful to eyesight if it lasts for a long time. Therefore, you have to focus on resting periodically if you are going to spend many hours sitting looking at a screen, and on taking care of and protecting your eyesight.

Spend several hours each day looking at a screen, whatever the size, it can cause eyestrain, something that already existed before screens came to the life of practically everyone, and that also appears in situations such as when traveling several hours by car.

When it is caused by looking at screens, it can be called digital eyestrain, and it can be aggravated by vision problems such as farsightedness or astigmatism. Eyestrain is temporary, and spending time away from screens can subside, although, if you don’t, it is always best to go to the doctor.

Taking care of your eyes is important, and experts recommend the “20-20-20” rule for maintaining good eye health. This rule is that, every 20 minutes looking at a screen, it is advisable to look away from the screen and look for 20 seconds at an object that is 20 meters away —or more—, so that the sight has a break and is distracted by looking at other objects at other distances.

Another of the effects derived from looking at a screen for several hours at a time is that of dry eyes, since When looking at an object for a long time, you tend to blink less, and this causes the eyes to become dry and irritated. Given this, there is nothing better than taking drops to hydrate them.

At the moment, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the blue light from screens has not been proven to directly cause eye disease – there are different opinions in the scientific sector – although it is true that this can affect sleep and rest, So in this sense, it is best not to spend time with the mobile just before sleeping.

If, inevitably, you have to spend at least 8 hours a day looking at a computer screen for your work, it is best to place the screen at a distance of about 50 centimeters from your eyes, In addition to placing your eyes a little above the center of the screen, since if it is in a very high position, it can also tire you a lot. Ergonomically, it is the best way to position the screen.

Beyond this, it is recommended try to spend less time in front of the screens every day, since, especially in the long term, they can trigger vision problems.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Jacinto Araque.